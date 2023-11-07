Hundreds attend London vigil to mark one month since Hamas attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds attend London vigil to mark one month since Hamas attack

By Press Association
Mourners chanted ‘bring them home’ and held posters of the missing (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil outside Downing Street on Tuesday to mark one month since Hamas fighters attacked Israel.

The vigil was also held to demand the release of the 241 people believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas.

Mourners chanted “bring them home” and held posters of the missing.

Prayers were said, with attendees singing in Hebrew.

Following the prayers, a minute’s silence was also held.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Rose, 63, from North West London said she attended the vigil because she was “desperately worried” about the hostages.

“I have been coming to as many of these vigils as possible because I am desperately worried about the fate of around 240 people, Jews, Bedouins and Thai workers.

“They’re all in the gravest of grave danger.

“Probably living in the most unsatisfactory circumstances, and my humanity says we have to fight to save them.

She said that Pro-Palestinian protesters should avoid marching on Armistice Day out of respect for what the anniversary means for “the majority” of Britons.

“I think out of respect for them, and deference for them, I don’t think any other protests should happen that day,” she said.

Israel-Hamas conflict
People with tape over their mouths and their hands bound, attend a vigil outside Downing Street, London, to mark one month since the invasion of Israel by Hamas

Alan Mekibel, 28, lives in Israel, but attended the vigil during a two-day visit to London.

“I have friends, I have friends of friends, who have been kidnapped, murdered,” he said.

“And it’s a very non-bi-partisan reality. On the 6th of October there was a ceasefire, there was nothing, on the 7th there was an outright war.”

He said the international reaction to the attack was “scary”.

“How the world is reacting is scary, a man was killed at a pro-Palestinian protest in Los Angeles last night,” he said.

“Schools are being vandalised, my friends are afraid to go to schools in Europe and the United States. It’s not even to show solidarity (this) is what we have to be doing because never again means never again.”