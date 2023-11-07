Huw Edwards absent from BBC’s King’s Speech coverage as Nicky Campbell anchors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huw Edwards absent from BBC’s King’s Speech coverage as Nicky Campbell anchors

By Press Association
Journalist Huw Edwards has previously been at the helm of significant political and royal events for the BBC (Chris Jackson/PA)
Huw Edwards was notably absent from the BBC’s coverage of the first King’s Speech for more than 70 years as the major event was anchored instead by TV and radio presenter Nicky Campbell.

Welsh journalist Edwards, who has been at the helm of significant political and royal events for the corporation, was named in July as the BBC presenter at the centre of allegations about payments to a young person for explicit images.

Nicky Campbell presents a show on BBC Radio 5 Live (James Manning/PA)

Campbell talked through elements of the King’s Speech and procedure for the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday alongside royal journalist Robert Hardman, Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant and SNP MP Kirsty Blackman.

In the days leading up to Edwards being identified publicly, BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Campbell was among BBC presenters forced to deny being the then unnamed presenter.

The King paid tribute to his mother the late Queen’s “legacy of service and devotion” during his first state opening as monarch as well as outlining the Government’s plans.

Across four decades, 62-year-old Edwards had been on-hand during significant political moments and royal deaths and weddings

He announced the late Queen’s death on the BBC last September, covered her funeral and anchored the BBC’s broadcast of the coronation of the King in May.

The King during the state opening of Parliament (Leon Neal/PA)

The former Westminster correspondent presented the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and Platinum Jubilee in 2022, the wedding of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, and the funeral of the then Duke of Edinburgh in 2021.

The BBC News At Ten presenter was also the broadcaster’s voice at Trooping the Colour and the Festival of Remembrance and had taken over election coverage from the long-serving David Dimbleby in 2019.

The Metropolitan Police said in July that no criminal offence had taken place.

The BBC is looking at its protocols and procedures after concerns were raised by the young person’s family in The Sun newspaper.

The corporation had previously confirmed it suspended the BBC presenter, who was later revealed to be Edwards.