Minister accused of ducking ‘big questions’ on exam reform

Scotland’s Education Secretary has been accused of ducking “the big questions” as a debate on qualification reform was pushed to the new year.

Jenny Gilruth delivered a ministerial statement in Holyrood on Tuesday which marked the launch of a consultation on proposals to overhaul the examination and inspection bodies.

The Scottish Government announced plans to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland two years ago, with new agencies expected to start work in summer 2024.

But legislation was delayed to allow ministers to consider various expert reports into education reform.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the proposals will be fully debated at Holyrood in the new year (PA)

Legislation is now expected to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament in 2024, with the consultation launched on Tuesday seeking the views of pupils and teachers.

During her speech, Ms Gilruth said the current “challenges” facing schools meant she would “return to chamber in the new year” to fully debate the reform proposals.

She said agreement among stakeholders was “clear” on the need for change, but the next steps were “varying”, including on the “perceived appetite for radical reform”.

She said: “I cannot, in this context, ignore the challenges our schools are responding to. So I must balance that reality with any reform to our qualifications system.

“With that in mind, I propose, subject to parliamentary agreement, to return to the chamber in the new year to fully debate these proposals.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said the statement “appears to duck all of the big questions”, adding: “I recognise the pressures on behaviour, the attainment gap and attendance.

Lib Dem Willie Rennie accused the minister of ducking ‘the big questions’ (PA)

“But these are the reforms of the future and they will take time to implement. So what further information is the Education Secretary looking for to enable her to provide the leadership that Scottish education needs?”

Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said Ms Gilruth’s speech would cause “huge disappointment”.

Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “All we really know from this statement today is that the Government has again delayed reform.”

Ministers are considering radical reform following a major report which recommended scrapping exams for pupils in S4.

The consultation on a new exams body will be open until December 18.