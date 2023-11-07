Committee ‘does not have sufficient information’ about care service plans

The Holyrood committee tasked with examining flagship plans to establish a National Care Service has complained it does not have “sufficient information” about the Bill that would set up the service.

Health Committee convener Clare Haughey has written to social care minister Maree Todd to say that a “clear shift” in the proposed plans means that “significant amendments” to the legislation will be needed.

An agreement between the Scottish Government and the local government body Cosla means that a “partnership approach” is now being used to set up the National Care Service, with both the government and councils having “shared legal accountability”.

Ms Haughey told the social care minister that it “is clear that the proposed shift to a model of shared accountability will necessitate significant amendments to the Bill as introduced”.

Clare Haughey, convener of Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee wrote to the social care minister (Scottish Parliament/PA)

The committee convener, an SNP MSP, said that meant “at this stage, the committee is of the view that it does not have sufficient information regarding the precise implications for the Bill as introduced of the proposed shift towards a model of shared legal accountability to be able to recommence consideration”.

The change in approach was announced over the summer as the Scottish Government sought to resolve concerns around the transfer of care staff, currently working for local authorities, when the new service is established.

MSPs on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee are now calling on the Government to provide details about the amendments it will seek to make to the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill as a result of this

Ms Haughey went on to ask the minister if it would be “correct to assume” that sections two and three of the Bill “will need to be substantially amended to reflect legal accountability for the proposed National Care Service being shared between local government and the Scottish Government rather than transferred to Scottish Ministers”.

The letter comes after Dr Jim Elder-Woodward, convener of Inclusion Scotland, said third sector groups had not been consulted about the moving the service so that both the government and councils are jointly accountable for it.