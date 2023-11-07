Committee ‘does not have sufficient information’ about care service plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Committee ‘does not have sufficient information’ about care service plans

By Press Association
MSPs on a Holyrood committee have told social care minister Maree Todd they do not have sufficient information about the Bill to set up a National Care Service (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Holyrood committee tasked with examining flagship plans to establish a National Care Service has complained it does not have “sufficient information” about the Bill that would set up the service.

Health Committee convener Clare Haughey has written to social care minister Maree Todd to say that a “clear shift” in the proposed plans means that “significant amendments” to the legislation will be needed.

An agreement between the Scottish Government and the local government body Cosla means that a “partnership approach” is now being used to set up the National Care Service, with both the government and councils having “shared legal accountability”.

Ms Haughey told the social care minister that it “is clear that the proposed shift to a model of shared accountability will necessitate significant amendments to the Bill as introduced”.

Clare Haughey, convener of Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee wrote to the social care minister (Scottish Parliament/PA)

The committee convener, an SNP MSP, said that meant “at this stage, the committee is of the view that it does not have sufficient information regarding the precise implications for the Bill as introduced of the proposed shift towards a model of shared legal accountability to be able to recommence consideration”.

The change in approach was announced over the summer as the Scottish Government sought to resolve concerns around the transfer of care staff, currently working for local authorities, when the new service is established.

MSPs on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee are now calling on the Government to provide details about the amendments it will seek to make to the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill as a result of this

Ms Haughey went on to ask the minister if it would be “correct to assume” that sections two and three of the Bill “will need to be substantially amended to reflect legal accountability for the proposed National Care Service being shared between local government and the Scottish Government rather than transferred to Scottish Ministers”.

The letter comes after Dr Jim Elder-Woodward, convener of Inclusion Scotland, said third sector groups had not been consulted about the moving the service so that both the government and councils are jointly accountable for it.