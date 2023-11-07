Labour to warn of ‘lost generation’ over school absences in King’s Speech debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour to warn of ‘lost generation’ over school absences in King’s Speech debate

By Press Association
More than 1.5 million children were persistently absent across both the autumn and spring terms this year (PA)
Labour will say England is facing “lost generation of children” as it accuses the Tories of having “no plans” to tackle persistent school absences in the King’s Speech.

The Opposition will use parliamentary debate of the Government’s legislative agenda to warn that action is urgently needed to combat an “epidemic” of low attendance.

More than 1.5 million children were persistently absent across both the autumn and spring terms this year, which is almost double the number for the same period five years ago, according to party analysis of Department for Education data.

Labour Party Conference 2023
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson (Peter Byrne/PA)

A pupil is deemed persistently absent if they miss 10% of lessons or more.

Rishi Sunak’s programme for the coming parliamentary session has 20 bills and one draft bill in all, with some that have been carried over from the last session to complete their passage in the next.

New laws for oil and gas projects in the North Sea – which the Conservatives hope will draw a dividing line with Labour – and a series of criminal justice proposals were among measures included in the package.

The proposed legislation to mandate oil and gas licences annually poses a challenge for the Opposition, which has said it would ban new exploration licences to focus on renewable energy if it takes power.

The Prime Minister said he had “turned a corner” to put the country on a better path, but Sir Keir Starmer said the fossil fuel policy was a “political gimmick” that “won’t take a penny off people’s energy bills”.

Labour in turn will take aim at the absence of education reform from the Government’s agenda, highlighting its own policy platform focused on modernising the curriculum and boosting the number of specialist teachers in schools.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson MP said: “Every day of education matters to the life chances of children: that’s why tackling persistent absence would be mission critical for Labour in government.

“The Conservatives have no plans to get to grips with the epidemic of persistent absence and the stakes couldn’t be higher: we could see a lost generation of school children without firm action.

“Tackling that epidemic starts with start with Labour mending the broken relationship between schools, families and government.”