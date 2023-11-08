Real incomes ‘will not return to pre-Covid levels until 2026 for many families’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Real incomes ‘will not return to pre-Covid levels until 2026 for many families’

By Press Association
The NIESR predicted that interest rates would not go higher than today’s 5.25% base rate (Alamy/PA)
The NIESR predicted that interest rates would not go higher than today’s 5.25% base rate (Alamy/PA)

The real incomes of the poorest half of UK families will not get back to their pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2026, new analysis has suggested.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said it thinks interest rates have peaked and that wages will rise by just over 7% in 2023 and 2024.

It called on the Government to increase public investment rather than implementing tax cuts ahead of the autumn statement later this month.

“In its absence the UK is set for a decade in the doldrums and poor prospects for regional regeneration,” it said.

The NIESR said the real incomes of families in the bottom half of the income distribution will be around 5% lower in the 2024 financial year compared with the year ending March 2020.

It will mean families will not see their real incomes, which take into account inflation, hit pre-pandemic levels until 2026, despite big wage rises.

“Higher real wages this year are a welcome boost, especially for low-income working families who have been hit hardest by the Covid and inflation shocks,” said Professor Adrian Pabst, of the NIESR.

“But a return to pre-pandemic living standards will require sustained real wage growth, including further increases in the National Living Wage.”

The group said the Government should increase investment incentives for companies.

This could include making permanent a recent decision which allows companies to fully expense their investment.

The NIESR predicted that interest rates would not go higher than today’s 5.25% base rate, and will settle at between 3-3.5%.

It said these higher rates, coupled with falling real wages, has helped to push down house prices for the first time in nearly 15 years.

It forecast that prices will fall by around 6.5% by the second quarter of 2025, putting around 50,000 more households into negative equity.

Prof Pabst added: “Only a rethink of economic and social policy can avoid another period of protracted stagnation where the United Kingdom falls further behind other advanced economies and regional disparities continue to widen.”