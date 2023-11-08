Rise in mouth cancer deaths ‘linked to shortage of NHS dentists’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rise in mouth cancer deaths ‘linked to shortage of NHS dentists’

By Press Association
A health charity has linked a rise in mouth cancer deaths to issues in accessing NHS dentists (PA)
A health charity has linked a rise in mouth cancer deaths to issues in accessing NHS dentists (PA)

Difficulties in accessing NHS dentists could have led to an increase in mouth cancer deaths, a health charity has warned.

The Oral Health Foundation said that access to dentistry is in “tatters” as it warned that many people with the disease “will not receive a timely diagnosis”.

Mouth cancers led to the deaths of more than 3,000 people in the UK in 2021 – up 46% from 2,075 a decade ago, according to figures from the charity, shared with BBC News.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said that nine in 10 people will survive oral cancer when it is caught early but this drops to a 50% survival rate when people are diagnosed late.

It warned that accessing care can mean life or death for some patients.

Oral Health Foundation chief executive Nigel Carter told BBC News that dental check-ups “are a key place for identifying the early stage of mouth cancer”.

“With access to NHS dentistry in tatters, we fear that many people with mouth cancer will not receive a timely diagnosis,” he told the broadcaster.

Dentistry is the second most common issue that people report to Healthwatch England.

The patient watchdog has said that access to care is the main issue reported.

Difficulties getting support have led to many people living in pain and, in some extreme cases, people resorting to DIY dentistry, Healthwatch said earlier this year.

Commenting on the figures, BDA chairman Eddie Crouch called on the Government to “meaningfully” restore NHS dentistry,

He said: “Every dental check-up doubles as an oral cancer screening.

“When late detection can radically reduce your chances of survival, the access crisis millions face will inevitably cost lives.

“This condition causes more deaths than car accidents. With rates surging we need more than radio silence from Westminster.”

Asked about the rise on BBC Breakfast, Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay referred to the smokefree legislation set out in the King’s Speech on Tuesday which will stop children who are 14 or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes in England.

“The answer is to stop people smoking rather than try and treat the consequence of cancers as a result of people smoking, it’s far better to prevent the cancer, than focus on how we better treat it,” he said.

“So we’re boosting the number of dentists and we’re looking at how we improve the contract, we have already made a number of changes.

“But the single biggest cause of preventable illness and death is smoking… not just in cancers but also in other health conditions like strokes, as well.

“So that’s why we’re focused – through the King’s Speech – in taking the long-term decisions to have a healthier future, to have a brighter future. Key to that is stopping the biggest single cause of preventable illness and death – that is smoking.”