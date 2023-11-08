Cobra meeting delayed over fears Hancock wanted to ‘make a splash’, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cobra meeting delayed over fears Hancock wanted to ‘make a splash’, inquiry told

By Press Association
Former Cabinet secretary Lord Mark Sedwill gives evidence (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Former Cabinet secretary Lord Mark Sedwill gives evidence (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Calling an emergency Cobra meeting was delayed early in the pandemic because of concerns Matt Hancock was trying to “make a splash”, the Covid inquiry has heard.

Lord Mark Sedwill, who was serving as cabinet secretary, said on Wednesday he hesitated for two days over the then-health secretary’s request because he believed it may have been for “communications purposes”.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has earlier been told about Mr Hancock’s “nuclear levels” of confidence as coronavirus cases emerged.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Lord Mark Sedwill gives evidence to the Covid inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Lord Sedwill said he received a request on around January 21 2020 from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for an emergency Cabinet Office meeting.

“I felt that a Cobra which might have been convened primarily for communications purposes wasn’t wise. Two days later I was advised there was a genuine cross-government basis for it and I agreed,” he said.

Lead counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith KC asked him to be “plain” in his speaking.

“Were you concerned that the Cobra was being called by the DHSC for presentation purposes, that is to say to make a splash about the role of DHSC, perhaps its secretary of state, and that’s why you initially hesitated?” he asked.

Lord Sedwill said: “That is a fair summary of my thinking.”

Boris Johnson’s confidence in the early days of Covid-19, which has repeatedly been highlighted in the inquiry, was again under scrutiny.

Lord Sedwill’s minutes of a February 2020 Cabinet meeting were shown to record that the then-prime minister said “confidence is contagious”.

Mr Johnson had agreed that often significant economic damage during a crisis comes from political overreaction rather than the problem itself.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Dominic Cummings was a chief adviser to Boris Johnson (James Manning/PA)

Messages handed to the inquiry showed that the former Cabinet secretary was sceptical of chief adviser Dominic Cummings’ figures that 600,000 could die.

Messages between Lord Sedwill and Sir Chris Wormald, the top civil servant at the Department of Health and Social Care, showed him saying the number was twice what he had received a day earlier.

“We almost ended up with stupid decisions being taken in an informal meeting,” Lord Sedwill wrote.

Lord Sedwill said he was “clearly expressing some frustration” in the WhatsApp exchange but that he “genuinely has no recollection” of what stupid decisions he was referring to.

At the west London hearing, Lord Sedwill also admitted he should have “interrogated” assurances that plans were in place to deal with the pandemic.

The former diplomat was running the civil service when the pandemic struck but was forced out in September 2020.