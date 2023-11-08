Cummings warned over Downing Street ‘dictatorship’ by top civil servant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cummings warned over Downing Street ‘dictatorship’ by top civil servant

By Press Association
Dominic Cummings was previously Mr Johnson’s senior adviser (James Manning/PA)

Dominic Cummings was warned that Number 10 was not running a “dictatorship”, in a clash with the country’s most senior civil servant over the handling of pandemic preparation.

Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill made the intervention as Boris Johnson’s then-top adviser suggested he would chair a key meeting in mid-March 2020 ahead of a later meeting with the Prime Minister.

In an email shared with the Covid inquiry, dated March 11, Mr Cummings asked for a meeting “chaired by me or Lee (Cain), so we are in position to answer Qs properly for PM at 9”.

He complained that the meeting that day had “involved a load of people from comms baffled about POLICY”.

Lord Sedwill
Lord Sedwill gives evidence (Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Lord Sedwill, who was head of the civil service until September 2020, responded: “We are not running a dictatorship here and the PM is not taking nationally significant decisions with a bunch of No10 SpAds and no ministers, no operational experts and no scientists.

“If necessary, I will take over the 8.15 slot and chair a daily meeting myself.”

The former civil servant said that he had forgotten such an email had been sent, but told Lady Hallett’s probe it was him “pungently” setting out his views on collective government.

“It was about making sure decisions taken were taken with the right input,” he told the hearing.