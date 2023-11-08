UK minister: More than 150 British nationals have left Gaza via Rafah crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK minister: More than 150 British nationals have left Gaza via Rafah crossing

By Press Association
People wait to cross into Egypt via the Rafah crossing (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
People wait to cross into Egypt via the Rafah crossing (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

More than 150 British nationals have left Gaza via a key border crossing, according to the UK Government.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the UK has been “engaging intensively” with Israel and Egypt to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing, adding this has proved possible on five of the last seven days.

Mr Mitchell also stressed the need for “effective humanitarian pauses” in the Israel-Hamas conflict to increase the flow of humanitarian support, although he said it is clear Hamas has “no intention” of engaging in a ceasefire.

Andrew Mitchell
Andrew Mitchell said a ‘limited number’ of aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since October 21 (PA)

Labour pressed for fuel supplies to enter Gaza for humanitarian purposes and warned the conflict was a “children’s war”, with an emergency plan for youngsters in Gaza required.

Mr Mitchell, making a statement in the Commons on the humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, said: “Immediately after Hamas’ brutal assault, the Government brought home almost 1,000 British nationals safely on charter and military flights, but the safety of all British nationals is our utmost priority and so we are in regular contact with those in Gaza registered with us since the conflict began.

“Working with partners, we have been engaging intensively with Israel and Egypt to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing.

“This has proved possible on five of the last seven days and I can confirm to the House that as of late last night, over 150 British nationals have made it through to Egypt.

“A forward deployed team of consular officials is … close to Rafah to meet them and provide the medical consular and administrative support they need.

“We have also set up a reception centre for British nationals in Cairo and have arranged accommodation. We will do everything we can to ensure all remaining British nationals in Gaza can leave safely.”

POLITICS Israel
(PA Graphics)

Mr Mitchell said a “limited number” of aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since October 21, adding: “The volume going through the Rafah checkpoint is nowhere near enough to meet civilian needs, and cannot be even were it operating at full capacity.

“We are therefore urgently exploring with partners measures which can help increase the flow of humanitarian support.

“These measures must include effective humanitarian pauses, as agreed by all the G7 countries in Tokyo this morning, and we are urging Israel to consider utilising the facilities at other land border crossings into Gaza such as Kerem Shalom.

“This reflects our current assessment that delivery by land remains the only safe option to deliver aid and the quantity needed in Gaza, whilst ensuring the necessary control and oversight.”

Mr Mitchell also said the Government continues to press Israel to ensure its campaign is targeted against Hamas “leaders, militants and military infrastructure”, before adding: “We condemned settler violence.

“Israel needs to take concrete measures to address it and hold the perpetrators to account.”

For Labour, shadow Foreign Office minister Lisa Nandy said fuel should be the Government’s “urgent priority”.

She added: “Without it, the water cannot flow, the hospitals can’t power their incubators and the food cannot be cooked. The sewage system breakdown is now threatening a major public health crisis.

“For weeks the international community has demanded the siege conditions on Gaza be lifted, but it still has not happened – this is totally unacceptable and it cannot continue.”

Ms Nandy also said humanitarian pauses were the “only viable prospect” and relayed calls for the Government to appoint a humanitarian co-ordinator to “scale-up the passage of aid”.

On children, Ms Nandy said: “The average age in Gaza is just 18, make no mistake this is a children’s war. More children have died in Gaza in four weeks than in all of the world’s conflicts in each of the last three years.

“There are a million children caught up in the devastation who are orphaned and displaced, sleeping outside as the weather grows colder – short of food and forced to drink dirty water.

“In most conflicts we would expect children to be evacuated to a safer place, to receive care and shelter. What makes this so devastating is that almost uniquely in this conflict that is not going to happen.

“In the face of such an extraordinary threat to children, the international community is obligated to do more. With the Foreign Secretary at the G7 committee this week, will the Government join us in calling for an emergency plan to support the children of Gaza?”

Mr Mitchell replied: “We will do everything we can to ensure that the priority of children is recognised in all the humanitarian work that we do.”