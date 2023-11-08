Government accused of ‘kicking can down road’ on plans to ban no-fault evictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government accused of ‘kicking can down road’ on plans to ban no-fault evictions

By Press Association
The Renters Reform Bill will return for the next parliamentary session (Yui Mok/PA)
A timetable for the banning of no-fault evictions must be set out by Government, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has been told, amid concerns it may otherwise be delayed indefinitely.

The long-awaited abolition of section 21, where a landlord can evict a tenant without providing any reason, would not come in until court reforms and stronger possession grounds for landlords were in place, the Government said on Tuesday.

But Labour MP Clive Betts, who chairs the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, criticised the Government’s apparent “lack of urgency and transparency around court reforms” given the length of time it had had to prepare for the section 21 ban.

Housing Up Secretary Michael Gove has been urged to set out a timetable for a ban on section 21 no-fault evictions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
He urged the Government to get on and ensure courts could fast-track claims “rather than kicking the can down the road on private rental reform and seeking to make flimsy excuses for it delaying introducing the provision to ban ‘no-fault’ evictions”.

In separate comments in a strongly worded letter to Mr Gove a day after the King’s Speech, which confirmed the Renters Reform Bill would return for the next parliamentary session, Mr Betts accused a Government minister of trying to “deflect blame” towards the committee.

A report by the committee in February had warned that a “creaking and unreformed courts system” potentially risked undermining the plans to protect renters, saying there was an urgent need for a practical way forward to enable courts to fast-track claims in a way that was fair to both landlords and tenants.

Mr Betts said housing minister Rachel Maclean had referenced this in a debate on the Bill in the Commons last month.

In his letter to Mr Gove, he said of her comments: “My committee feels strongly that this is a mischaracterisation of the committee’s recommendation and an attempt by the minister for housing and planning to deflect blame for these delays away from the Government and toward the committee.

“We feel doubly strongly about this given the significant delay the Government itself had in responding to the committee’s report.”

Mr Betts said while the committee had warned of issues in the courts system, “at no point did we recommend an indefinite delay to the abolition of section 21 as the way to solve this challenge”.

The letter stated that the Government had not accepted a recommendation to introduce a specialist housing court, and had “ignored” a suggestion for an agreement with landlords on how quickly the courts needed to be processing possession claims before they could have confidence in the system.

Mr Betts wrote: “We are extremely concerned about this refusal to provide any target or timeline for when the reforms to the court system will allow the legislation to be enacted.”

He said the Government had had four years “to ensure the legal system is fit to handle the consequences of the abolition of section 21”.

He added: “It is therefore difficult for us to understand the Government’s lack of urgency and transparency around court reforms.

“I reiterate the request I made during the debate for the Government to provide a timetable for the abolition of section 21.”

Some Conservative MPs have previously voiced their opposition to reforms in the Bill, saying it would add to “the burden” on landlords.

Housing and homelessness charity Shelter accused the Government of having given in to Conservative backbenchers, who it said wanted to see the Bill “kicked into the long grass”.