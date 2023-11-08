Johnson’s ‘brutal and useless’ team were like ‘wild animals’, top officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Johnson’s ‘brutal and useless’ team were like ‘wild animals’, top officials say

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was described as ‘basically feral’ (PA)


Working with Boris Johnson’s “brutal and useless” team was like “taming wild animals”, the two most senior civil servants who worked with the former prime minister have said.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said that Mr Johnson and his inner circle were “basically feral”, messages shown to the Covid inquiry on Wednesday revealed.

The exchange was the latest damning assessment of Mr Johnson’s administration that Mr Case made with his predecessor as the head of the Civil Service, Lord Mark Sedwill.

Lord Sedwill complained that Mr Johnson’s administration was “brutal and useless”, according to an August 2020 extract from the diary of former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The peer said he does not remember saying those words but added: “I can’t actually recall what might have prompted it but… I don’t doubt Sir Patrick’s memory. It must have been a moment of acute frustration with something.”

Mr Case, days before joining No 10 in May 2020, shared his concerns with the then-cabinet secretary.

“Honestly, Mark, I don’t want to go near these people. If as part of all this there are some guarantees about behaviour, I will give it a go for a very short period.”

Lord Sedwill then gave him some advice about how to handle Mr Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings “so he can’t run interference”.

Later, in June 2020, Mr Case wrote to Lord Sedwill: “It is like taming wild animals. Nothing in my past experience has prepared me for this madness.

“The PM and the people he chooses to surround himself with are basically feral.”

Lord Sedwill replied: “I have the bite marks.”

Messages previously shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry show Mr Case describing people working in No 10 as “mad” and “poisonous” as he prepared to take over as Cabinet Secretary in September 2020.

Lord Sedwill told the inquiry how he was pressured to leave that role over a series of leaks and “distortions” spread about him by those around Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson spoke to him on May 14 2020 about standing down, but Lord Sedwill was concerned leaving would “undoubtedly be destabilising”, particularly in such an acute crisis.

He said colleagues urged him to “stick it out”, but he thought it was also “destabilising for the system to have constant hostile attacks on the cabinet secretary and also the office of the cabinet secretary”.

“In some cases things that were just simply untrue,” he said.

“There was a story put out that in his absence, I had conspired with I don’t know who to postpone the implementation of Brexit – completely untrue.”

He concluded that a “fresh start” with a new cabinet secretary chosen by Mr Johnson would be for the best and announced he would step down in June.