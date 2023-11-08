The King’s Speech should have reintroduced national service, Tory MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

The King’s Speech should have reintroduced national service, Tory MP says

By Press Association
Richard Drax MP has said he would like to see a return of national service (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richard Drax MP has said he would like to see a return of national service (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Government should have used the King’s Speech to reintroduce national service, ministers have heard.

Conservative MP Richard Drax, a former army officer, insisted that reintroducing the conscription programme could help people “who need a hand up”.

As MPs debated the Government’s agenda set out in the King’s Speech, South Dorset MP Mr Drax said: “One Bill I would like to have seen in the King’s Speech is one reintroducing national service for those who need a hand up. That number is sadly growing.

“We already spend billions of pounds on encouraging reliance on the state. Let’s spend that instead on instilling in people that life is about contributing, about service, and taking responsibility for one’s self.”

National service gradually ended in the late 1950s, following the introduction of conscription during the Second World War.

Centre-right think tank Onward recently suggested the introduction of a form of civic rather than military national service as a means of tackling what it described as the UK’s “growing youth crisis”.

Mr Drax also said he had “mixed feelings” about the King’s Speech, telling MPs: “With a year to go before an election I am always looking for red meat, certainly a far stronger narrative.”

No Bill alone could tackle the “huge challenges” facing the country, he said, adding: “What the nation is looking for is a healthy dose of common sense, a re-emergence of British values, and an end to all this wokey, politically correct nonsense that is corrupting all that we hold dear.

“A ban on smoking and the Orwellian driverless car are not top priorities either.

“The British people are crying out for a clear choice. For too long with high taxes and a bloated state we have aped the opposition benches spending money we simply do not have.”

He welcomed tougher sentencing, additional money for the armed forces and more medical staff.

He also appeared to welcome new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, but called for the industry to have lower taxes, adding “punitive taxes are hardly going to encourage companies to take such a risk”.

“Why wasn’t there a Bill to redraft the Climate Change Act 2008 which will simply impoverish us, and scrap all the green taxes,” he said, adding “I’m all for reducing carbon emissions, but not until the renewables are reliable and affordable.”