MSPs to examine mental health services after ‘postcode lottery’ highlighted

Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee has launched a probe into adult mental health services.

The panel will hold a number of roundtable evidence sessions starting on Thursday after a report from Scotland’s public sector watchdog – Audit Scotland – earlier this year.

Released in September, the report claimed work to tackle the “postcode lottery” of access to mental health services had been too slow.

Evidence will come from mental health charities, Police Scotland, local authority body Cosla and NHS boards, before committee MSPs put what they have learnt to NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb at a meeting in December.

Speaking ahead of the first session, committee convener Richard Leonard said: “The committee was very concerned by the evidence it heard in September.

Over one billion pounds is spent on adult mental health services in Scotland every year, but the impact of this isn’t clear. Meanwhile getting mental health treatment remains difficult for many people.@AuditorGenScot and @AccCommScot report: https://t.co/NO4nS7fQBG pic.twitter.com/NmJ42s3wgL — Audit Scotland (@AuditScotland) September 13, 2023

“That’s why the committee has decided to focus on Scotland’s vital mental health services over the next three weeks.

“We will be hearing directly from those working on the front lines of mental health to better understand the challenges they face.

“The Scottish Government spent around £1.4 billion on adult mental health services in 2021/22. However, a lack of data makes it hard to measure the impact and outcomes of this significant public expenditure.

“As the Public Audit Committee, it is our job to make sure that public money is being spent efficiently and effectively on vital public services, including mental health support.

“These sessions will allow us to examine the Government’s spending in this area, gather a range of evidence, and put this directly to the chief executive of NHS Scotland.”