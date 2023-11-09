Scottish Government urged to ‘think again’ on neonatal care plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government urged to ‘think again’ on neonatal care plans

By Press Association
Labour MSP Jackie Baillie is demanding the Scottish Government think again on changes to neonatal care (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Labour MSP Jackie Baillie is demanding the Scottish Government think again on changes to neonatal care (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish ministers are being urged to “think again” over what has been branded a “dangerous plan” to downgrade a hospital neonatal intensive care unit.

Labour health spokesperson Jackie Bailie challenged the government over proposals that will see care for the very sickest babies provided at three specialist intensive care neonatal units in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

While the neonatal unit at University Hospital Wishaw will continue to operate, Labour said it had been downgraded by the decision.

With affected families due to stage a protest outside Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Baillie spoke out about the changes.

It comes after former SNP health secretary Alex Neil was reported to have described the move as a “betrayal” of the local community and the “most vulnerable in our society”.

Ms Baillie insisted there needs to be an independent review of the Scottish Government’s changes as there “appears to be contradictory expert opinion” about the impact.

She said: “The anger against the SNP’s dangerous plan to downgrade Wishaw neonatal unit is palpable.

“Today, families who have had their children’s lives saved by the heroic work at the unit will be at the Scottish Parliament to call on the SNP government to think again.”

The Scottish Labour deputy leader added: “The planned centralisation of services is wrongheaded and potentially dangerous.

“Even SNP grandees are breaking cover to call out the foolishness of this plan.

“There appears to be contradictory expert opinion and so there is a need for an independent review of the Scottish Government’s decision.

“Today, the SNP government must listen to the righteous anger of protesting families and think again.”

Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto said: “Local neonatal units, including Wishaw, will continue to provide care to the vast majority of babies who need it, including a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national Neonatal Intensive Care Units has been made in line with strong evidence and advice from expert clinicians that specialist care will improve health outcomes and save lives. These three units will offer specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies.”