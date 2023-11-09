Scottish Water criticised for spending almost £3m on executive pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Scottish Water criticised for spending almost £3m on executive pay

By Press Association
The figures come as Scottish Water faces criticism and strike action (John Stilwell/PA)


Scottish Water has been criticised after it was revealed the publicly-owned firm has paid three executives almost £3 million since 2021.

According to the company’s annual reports, £2.9 million has been paid out in the past three years, including £1.1 million in bonuses.

In 2022 alone, according to the filings, £628,000 was paid to Douglas Millican, Alan Scott and Peter Farrer, which included a one-off long-term incentive payment worth six figures for each man.

The body has come under scrutiny in recent months from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, who have said the Scottish Government is letting the agency “off the hook” after it was revealed 50 of Scotland’s 89 bathing waters were deemed to contain unsafe levels of sewage.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Under the SNP, failing to tackle Scotland’s sewage scandal is a multimillion-pound industry.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said no-one ‘should be rewarded for pumping sewage into our rivers and waterways’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

“It is utterly shameful that we have a Government-owned water company where execs pocket bumper bonuses while our rivers, lochs and coastlines are destroyed.

“We don’t even know the true scale of this destruction because only a pitiful fraction of sewage discharge points are properly monitored.

“Nobody should be rewarded for pumping sewage into our rivers and waterways.

“Nationalist ministers have become little more than spin doctors for the failing Government-owned water company and its outdated standards.

“To turn the tide on this scandal, Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would see vital updates to our sewage network and a clamp down on discharges.”

The figures also come as the body has been hit by strike action from workers, with unions accusing Scottish Water of being a “rogue employer”.

Some 86% of members of the GMB union and 89% represented by Unite voted for a walkout last month over a pay dispute.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the pay of Scottish Water executives was in line with “public sector pay rules” and “the current remuneration package for the CEO and senior management is significantly smaller than that paid by comparable utilities, both in terms of salary and bonus incentives”.

The spokesperson added: “Monitoring of Scotland’s rivers and coastal waters by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency shows that they are in good ecological condition with 87% classed as having ‘high’ or ‘good’ water quality, but we are determined to improve this further. The actions set out in Scottish Water’s Improving Urban Waters Routemap, and Sepa’s third River Basin Management Plan are key to achieving that.

“Scottish Water is also committing up to £500 million to improve water quality, increase monitoring of the highest priority waters and tackle debris and spills. However, it is important to note that overflows from sewers normally consist of around 99% rainwater and less than 1% toilet waste.”