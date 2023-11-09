Britain will lead the world in self-driving cars, says Harper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Britain will lead the world in self-driving cars, says Harper

By Press Association
An Automated Vehicles Bill to create a set of laws for using autonomous vehicles was included in the King’s Speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
An Automated Vehicles Bill to create a set of laws for using autonomous vehicles was included in the King’s Speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Britain will lead the world in the development of self-driving cars, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said.

He made the claim after an Automated Vehicles Bill to create a set of laws for using autonomous vehicles was included in the King’s Speech.

The legislation will aim to ensure there is clear legal liability over who or which organisation is responsible during crashes involving self-driving cars.

This is seen as vital to encourage companies to develop the technology in the UK.

Mr Harper, who went on a ride in a self-driving car being tested by automated driving company Wayve in Westminster on Wednesday, told the PA news agency: “(This Bill) makes Britain the place where companies like Wayve want to invest.

“It makes us the number one location for developing this sort of technology in the world, which is exactly what we wanted to achieve.

“It’s the combination of regulatory certainty and also the skills that we have in the UK with the people that are skilled in developing this technology.

“The combination of that makes us a great place to develop this technology.”

The Government believes the sector can generate up to £42 billion for the UK economy and create 38,000 skilled jobs by 2035.

Mr Harper predicted that self-driving vehicles will be permitted to operate regularly on Britain’s roads “in the next couple of years”.

Asked if the technology is safe, he replied: “In the legislation, there’s a very clear safety framework to make sure, like in other safety-critical industries, that you’ve got all the proper systems in place to make sure they’re safe.

“It’s worth remembering (in) 88% of road accidents that take place today, human error is some part of it.

“All of the car manufacturers that I have spoken to that are interested in developing this technology are all focused on delivering safety as one of, if not the, primary requirement that they’re looking to do, really drive down the number of accidents that we have on the roads.”