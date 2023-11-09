Government vows to take feminist approach to international relations

The Scottish Government has pledged to take a feminist approach to international relations – becoming the first part of the UK to do so.

International development minister Christina McKelvie said the move will help women and girls in less developed countries, as they suffer more as a result of “global challenges” such as conflicts, climate change and pandemics.

By taking a “leadership role”, she said Scotland will use its “global good citizenship to push for a fairer and more equal world”.

She was speaking as the Scottish Government published a paper on taking a feminist approach to international relations (Fair), which highlighted a commitment to tackle inequalities such as poverty and access to education.

With UK foreign policy the responsibility of Westminster, the paper conceded “Scotland’s feminist approach to international relations will be different in its reach compared to countries with the full powers of an independent state”.

But it said Scottish ministers will apply a “feminist lens to all Scottish Government policies and programmes with an international dimension”.

This could see the Government support women’s organisations, feminist networks and other grassroots movements in overseas countries, helping provide a platform and other resources for activists.

The paper said while Scotland “does not have the full powers of an independent state”, it could “seek to amplify voices that are too rarely heard”.

Christina McKelvie said Scotland is ‘taking a leadership role’ to tackle global inequalities (PA)

Ms McKelvie said: “The global challenges we all face today – climate change, pandemics, conflict – are a reminder that what happens in the Global North impacts the predominantly less-developed countries of the Global South, and vice-versa.

“We know these challenges affect women, girls and marginalised groups more than they do others. This can be seen in poverty, gender-based violence and barriers to accessing education.

“That’s why Scotland is taking a leadership role in tackling these global and widespread inequalities in line with our commitment to good global citizenship to push for a fairer and more equal world.

“In this paper, we are committing to an international approach that ensures our efforts to address these issues abroad are in keeping with our efforts to address them here at home – whether that is through Scotland’s efforts in international development, trade, climate justice or peace and security.”