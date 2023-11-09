Suella Braverman’s claims of police bias not signed off by Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suella Braverman’s claims of police bias not signed off by Downing Street

By Press Association
Suella Braverman has been criticised over the comments (Joe Giddens/PA)
Suella Braverman has defied Rishi Sunak by publishing an explosive article in which she accused police of “playing favourites” with pro-Palestinian protesters without getting sign-off from Downing Street in advance.

The Home Secretary’s comments have been widely condemned and have sparked a fresh row within the Conservative Party, after ministers have in recent days already sought to distance themselves from another broadside by Mrs Braverman.

In her Times piece ahead of a march calling for a Gaza ceasefire that is set to go ahead on Armistice Day despite Government objections, the Home Secretary said “pro-Palestinian mobs” are “largely ignored” by officer “even when clearly breaking the law”.

The article was submitted to Downing Street, but did not get signed off as significant alterations were requested, it was understood.

The piece was published nonetheless.

“The content was not agreed by No 10,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Thursday.

Contradicting Mrs Braverman’s claims of police bias, the official said: “The Prime Minister continues to believe that the police will operate without fear or favour.”

But Mr Sunak still has full confidence in the Home Secretary, the spokesman said.

He declined to offer judgement on whether she broke the ministerial code, which states that “all major interviews and media appearances, both print and broadcast, should also be agreed with the No 10 Press Office”.

Downing Street said it would “update further” after looking into the “details” of what happened.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has been urged to sack Suella Braverman over her claims of police bias (Darren Staples/PA)

The Prime Minister is facing calls from opposition parties to sack Mrs Braverman over the “irresponsible” and “divisive” remarks which they say fan the risk of unrest this weekend.

The former chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor said Mrs Braverman’s intervention “crosses the line” by breaking the convention that a Home Secretary should not question the operational integrity of the police.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s contrary to the spirit of the ancient constitutional settlement with the police, I think it’s contrary to the letter of that constitutional settlement.

“And it is highly regrettable that it has been made.

“These political objections can be made by many, many people, but a Home Secretary of all people is not the person to do this.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said “police forces are focused on upholding the law without fear or favour” when asked about his Cabinet colleague’s claims.

He also refused to endorse her characterisation of the protest planned for Saturday as a “hate” march, which she doubled down on in her article.

Pro-Palestine march November 11 2023
(PA Graphics)

Labour accused Mrs Braverman of “encouraging extremists on all sides” and “attacking the police when she should be backing them”.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said in the Commons: “Does this Government still believe in the operation independence of the police, and how can it do so while this Home Secretary is in post and did the Prime Minister and Number 10 agree to the content of this article?

“Because either the Prime Minister has endorsed this or he’s too weak to sack her.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp responded it is “reasonable” for politicians to raise concerns and make sure the police are protecting communities.

Mrs Braverman was not in the Commons because she was “with a close family member who is having a hospital operation this morning”, Mr Philp said.

Her article is her latest high-profile intervention, with ministers this week seeking to distance themselves from her claims some people were homeless as a “lifestyle choice”.

Writing in The Times, Mrs Braverman said “there is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters”.

She said: “Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law.”

Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has resisted pressure from senior Tories to ban Saturday’s march in London, saying the law would only allow him to do so in “extreme cases”.

Mr Sunak on Wednesday hauled in Sir Mark for an emergency meeting about the march and said he would hold the Scotland Yard boss “accountable” if there was trouble.

The meeting had appeared to ease some of the tension between the Government and the Met, before Mrs Braverman’s broadside.