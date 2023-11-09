‘Action needed’ as no-fault eviction court proceedings hit seven-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Action needed’ as no-fault eviction court proceedings hit seven-year high

By Press Association
No-fault eviction court proceedings are at a seven-year high in England (Alamy/PA)
No-fault eviction court proceedings are at a seven-year high in England (Alamy/PA)

Calls are growing to ban no-fault evictions after figures for landlords in England starting such court proceedings against their tenants jumped by more than a third.

The figure for the period from July to September this year is up 38% on the same period last year and the highest for any quarter since 2016.

Housing and homelessness charity Shelter accused the Government of putting the long-promised ban on Section 21 – where a tenant can be evicted without reason – “on ice”.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has been urged to set out a clear timetable for when no-fault evictions will be banned (Yui Mok/PA)
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has been urged to set out a clear timetable for when no-fault evictions will be banned (Yui Mok/PA)

This week, as the King’s Speech confirmed the return of the Renters Reform Bill for the next parliamentary session, the Government said the section 21 ban will not proceed until court reforms have been made.

The plan for a ban was first announced in 2019 by then prime minister Theresa May who described them as “unfair evictions” that allowed responsible tenants to be “uprooted by their landlord with little notice, and often little justification”.

Figures released by the Ministry of Justice on Thursday showed there were 8,399 accelerated procedure landlord possession claims in the three-month period this year.

A landlord can apply for such an order if their tenants have not left by the date specified in a Section 21 notice.

The figure for the latest quarter is a 38% rise on the same period last year (6,092).

Polly Neate, Shelter’s chief executive, said: “It beggars belief that this government is prepared to use cynical tactics to delay the banning of no-fault evictions, while record numbers of renters are being removed from their homes without cause.

“Renters have waited four long years for the government to come good on scrapping Section 21, to make that now dependent on unspecified court reforms taking place is ludicrous.”

She said there is “no excuse for putting the ban on unfair no-fault evictions on ice” and insisted the Government “must give a clear timeline of when it will pass the Bill and enforce the ban”.

Echoing these concerns, homelessness charity Crisis said it is “seriously concerned” the process “may take years”.

Matt Downie, its chief executive, said: “Yet again, we see evidence of the insurmountable pressures placed on renters because of soaring rents and the cost-of-living crisis.

“With each eviction notice served comes the stress of finding somewhere else to live. In many cases, there are simply no affordable homes available.”

He said tenants “must not be punished because the courts aren’t functioning properly”.

The figures come a day after the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee chairman wrote to Housing Secretary Michael Gove demanding a timetable for the banning of no-fault evictions amid concerns it may otherwise be delayed indefinitely.

He urged the Government to get on and ensure courts could fast-track claims “rather than kicking the can down the road on private rental reform and seeking to make flimsy excuses for it delaying introducing the provision to ban ‘no-fault’ evictions”.

The Government has said it is working to speed up the court process around repossession of properties and said both landlords and tenants will be engaged in the process to ensure the system is as straightforward and efficient as possible.

Some Conservative MPs have previously voiced their opposition to the Bill, saying it would add to “the burden” on landlords.