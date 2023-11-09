Starmer reiterates position on Gaza ceasefire in wake of frontbench resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer reiterates position on Gaza ceasefire in wake of frontbench resignation

By Press Association
The Labour leader has been grappling to maintain discipline in his top team over the conflict (Jacob King/PA)
The Labour leader has been grappling to maintain discipline in his top team over the conflict (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said his rejection of calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East still stands after a Labour frontbencher resigned in protest at the leader’s position on the conflict.

The Labour leader admitted his party was divided on the crisis in Gaza but said there was unity in “condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas” and “being clear about Israel’s right to self-defence”.

It comes after Imran Hussain MP said he was quitting his role as shadow minister for the new deal for working people to be able to “strongly advocate” for a cessation of hostilities.

Sir Keir has been grappling to maintain discipline in his top team over the conflict, with least 16 frontbenchers indicating support for a ceasefire.

Asked whether the split posed a “huge challenge” to his authority during a visit to Wolverhampton, he told broadcasters: “Across the Labour Party, we are united in condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas, in being clear about Israel’s right to self-defence.”

“There is a division on whether we should call for a humanitarian pause, which is my position as I’ve set out very, very clearly, and some who think we should have a ceasefire, which again I’ve rejected very clearly,” Sir Keir said.

“But this is not a usual political divide because what people are yearning for is a reduction of the terrible events that we’re seeing, the innocent deaths we’re seeing in Gaza, and that’s why a humanitarian pause is so important.”

Labour MP Imran Hussain
Labour MP Imran Hussain said a ceasefire was ‘essential to ending the bloodshed’ (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Hussain, the MP for Bradford East, had said he was “deeply troubled” by the Labour leader’s recent interview on LBC, in which he appeared to suggest that the Israeli government had a right to withhold water and power from citizens in Gaza.

In a resignation letter, he said: “A ceasefire is essential to ending the bloodshed, to ensuring that enough aid can pass into Gaza and reach those most in need, and to help ensure the safe return of Israeli hostages.”

Sir Keir has insisted collective responsibility remains important but has so far declined to say whether frontbenchers would face being sacked for breaking ranks to urge an end to fighting.

In response to Mr Hussain’s resignation, Labour said it understood calls for a ceasefire but argued this would “only freeze the conflict”, arguing that a humanitarian pause was the “best and most realistic way” to address the emergency in Gaza.