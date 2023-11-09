Pro-Palestinian protest on Armistice Day divides public opinion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pro-Palestinian protest on Armistice Day divides public opinion

By Press Association
A planned pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday has divided public opinion (Aaron Chown/PA)
A pro-Palestinian protest on Armistice Day has divided public opinion, with some saying it is “absolutely appropriate” to call for a ceasefire in Gaza while others have said they are “very wary” to enter central London.

Hugh Jaeger, 59, from Oxford, said he will be taking part in the march on Saturday because “it seems absolutely appropriate that on Armistice Day of all days we march”.

Rob Lovelace, 35, from Cambridgeshire, who served with the British armed forces for 12 years, said he will be “very wary” of the protest while paying a brief visit to the Cenotaph on Saturday, which he said was “heart-wrenching” coming from a long line of family members to have served in the military.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hauled in Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley for an emergency meeting on Wednesday about the march planned in London, saying he would hold the Scotland Yard boss “accountable” if there was trouble.

Sir Mark has faced pressure from senior Tories to ban Saturday’s march but has said the law would only allow him to do so in “extreme cases”.

Rishi Sunak visits Bacton Gas Terminal – Norfolk
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would hold Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley ‘accountable’ if there was trouble during Armistice Day (Joe Gidens/PA)

The planned route for the march goes from Hyde Park – about a mile from the war memorial in Whitehall – to the US embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames.

The Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be attended by the King and Queen and other members of the royal family, will also take place on Saturday.

There are concerns that breakaway groups from the main march could look for trouble while counter-demonstrations may add to policing difficulties.

Mr Jaeger, a retired rail industry worker, told the PA news agency: “It seems bizarre that we are where we are 105 years later because that war, horrible though it was the First World War, most of the victims were combatants.

“Whereas the war in Palestine is completely the opposite, where [the majority] of the victims are civilians – and, whatever Israel claims, it is aiming its aggression directly at civilians.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
People at a pro-Palestinian rally in Trafalgar Square on November 4 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Jaeger added that he has previously attended the pro-Palestinian marches in central London as well as a local march in Oxford, saying they were “very peaceful” and “family friendly”.

Mr Lovelace, who retired from the armed forces in 2020, said he will be “darting in and out of London quite quickly” because he is “conscious” of the protest.

He told PA: “From what I’ve seen, granted a lot of it’s from social media, that there are the fringes of the pro-Palestinian people that aren’t that friendly and it’s a very good way to sort of demonstrate their anti-Britishness.

“What would be more of a goal than one of them, you know, ripping my medals off and assaulting me?

“I’m being very wary of that, which is a bit heart-wrenching really.

“I come from a long line in my family of people in the military, I carried it on.”

POLITICS Israel
(PA Graphics)

Mr Lovelace said he joined the armed forces in 2008 where he served in the Royal Tank Regiment for ten years before transferring to the Household Cavalry for the last two years of his career.

He said it would be “insensitive” for people to go to the Cenotaph on Whitehall as part of the pro-Palestinian protest.

“If they want to express their views around Palestine, I’m not going to stop it, I hope they do it tastefully,” he said.

He added that he would “fight for anyone’s right to protest even if it’s against my own values”.

“Having served in Afghanistan, I’ve certainly experienced when people don’t have that right to protest and what it means to them.”