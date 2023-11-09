Yousaf condemns ‘despicable’ Bonfire Night attacks on emergency services

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he hopes those responsible for Bonfire Night disorder will “feel the full force of the law”, after fireworks and petrol bombs were thrown at riot police in Edinburgh.

He condemned the “violence and reckless actions” seen in Niddrie and other parts of Scotland on Sunday night.

Police and firefighters clashed with about 50 youths on Hay Street in Niddrie in a repeat of similar scenes in the area last year.

Riot police officers had to be deployed to deal with disorder in Niddrie, Edinburgh, on Sunday (handout/PA)

In the wake of the disorder, Mr Yousaf was pressed on prohibiting the sale of fireworks, but he said a “wholesale ban” is not within Holyrood’s powers.

He insisted: “It should not require Government legislation or regulation to know that you shouldn’t be firing fireworks at police officers or fire officers.

“So those who are responsible, my hope is that as the police investigation is ongoing, if they are found to be guilty of such behaviour then they feel the full force of the law.”

He paid tribute to emergency workers who were on the front line of the disorder, adding it is “despicable” they came “under attack in this way”.

Alba MSP Ash Regan asked the First Minister about the disorder, which took place in her Edinburgh Eastern constituency (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The issue was raised in Holyrood by Alba MSP Ash Regan – who in her previous role as community safety minister in the Scottish Government had been responsible for taking firework control legislation through Holyrood.

Her Edinburgh Eastern constituency includes Niddrie, and she said constituents had been “terrified” on Sunday night.

Ms Regan, who last month quit the SNP to join Alba, said the fireworks legislation must now be fully implemented “as a matter of urgency”, as she also appealed to the First Minister to provide “additional resources to hotspot areas such as my constituency”.

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government would “continue to work with our local authorities to see what more we can do in relation to additional resource”, telling the former SNP MSP that it was a “fair request”.