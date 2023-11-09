Holyrood calls for devolution of employment law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Holyrood calls for devolution of employment law

By Press Association
MSPs voted to back the motion on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs voted to back the motion on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs have called for the devolution of employment law to Scotland.

A motion tabled by Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray was passed by 88 votes to 33 on Thursday.

MSPs also voted down a Labour amendment to the motion, which would have backed the party’s UK-wide new deal for working people, which would ban zero-hour contracts and fire and rehire practices if it won power at Westminster.

The vote, however, is likely to do little to secure more powers, with both the current UK Government and Labour leadership reticent to devolve further to Holyrood.

Speaking in the debate ahead of the vote, Mr Gray said: “The devolution of employment law offers an opportunity to redesign the system to better meet the needs of both workers and employers.”

Describing initiatives which feature in the Scottish Government’s paper on the economy in an independent Scotland, he added: “We propose several measures which could also be implemented with a devolution of employment law, or through independence.

Daniel Johnson
Daniel Johnson tabled an amendment to the motion for Labour (Lesley Martin/PA)

“For example, a fair, national, mandatory living wage that reflects the cost of living, improved access to flexible working, repeal the Trade Union Act 2016, gender pay gap reporting for companies with fewer than 250 employees.”

He said Scotland has its own “distinct needs and values”.

He added: “We’re pursuing a green transition supported by our energy sector green transition plan and forthcoming green industrial strategy.

“We’re pursuing fair work, good jobs, rising productivity across our workplaces and regions, and we’re pursuing a wellbeing economy and social justice as key outcomes for economic growth.

“But we could move faster – securing the range of powers in relation to employment law will enable the Scottish Parliament to implement policies in favour of our ambition for a fair, green, growing economy.”

Scottish Labour economy spokesman Daniel Johnson, who tabled the amendment from his party, said it supports the devolution of employment law, but added that it must be done within the framework of a minimum “UK floor” for workers’ rights.

“What we must have is an absolute guarantee for all workers across the UK,” he said.

“Because we cannot predict, as much as we might like to control, what future Scottish administrations may look like.

“We cannot afford a race to the bottom, and having an unqualified devolution of employment law would do just that.”