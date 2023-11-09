Holyrood calls for devolution of employment law

MSPs have called for the devolution of employment law to Scotland.

A motion tabled by Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray was passed by 88 votes to 33 on Thursday.

MSPs also voted down a Labour amendment to the motion, which would have backed the party’s UK-wide new deal for working people, which would ban zero-hour contracts and fire and rehire practices if it won power at Westminster.

The vote, however, is likely to do little to secure more powers, with both the current UK Government and Labour leadership reticent to devolve further to Holyrood.

Speaking in the debate ahead of the vote, Mr Gray said: “The devolution of employment law offers an opportunity to redesign the system to better meet the needs of both workers and employers.”

Describing initiatives which feature in the Scottish Government’s paper on the economy in an independent Scotland, he added: “We propose several measures which could also be implemented with a devolution of employment law, or through independence.

Daniel Johnson tabled an amendment to the motion for Labour (Lesley Martin/PA)

“For example, a fair, national, mandatory living wage that reflects the cost of living, improved access to flexible working, repeal the Trade Union Act 2016, gender pay gap reporting for companies with fewer than 250 employees.”

He said Scotland has its own “distinct needs and values”.

He added: “We’re pursuing a green transition supported by our energy sector green transition plan and forthcoming green industrial strategy.

“We’re pursuing fair work, good jobs, rising productivity across our workplaces and regions, and we’re pursuing a wellbeing economy and social justice as key outcomes for economic growth.

“But we could move faster – securing the range of powers in relation to employment law will enable the Scottish Parliament to implement policies in favour of our ambition for a fair, green, growing economy.”

Scottish Labour economy spokesman Daniel Johnson, who tabled the amendment from his party, said it supports the devolution of employment law, but added that it must be done within the framework of a minimum “UK floor” for workers’ rights.

“What we must have is an absolute guarantee for all workers across the UK,” he said.

“Because we cannot predict, as much as we might like to control, what future Scottish administrations may look like.

“We cannot afford a race to the bottom, and having an unqualified devolution of employment law would do just that.”