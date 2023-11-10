Banks to be put through minibudget-style shock tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks to be put through minibudget-style shock tests

By Press Association
The Bank of England will put banks and others through a test (Aaron Chown/PA)
Some of the UK’s largest banks, insurance companies and pension funds are being put through their paces by the Bank of England to see how well they could cope with a repeat of the market chaos during Liz Truss’s premiership.

The Bank said that it had handed more than 50 firms a set of scenarios which it wants them to wargame.

It is intended to replicate some of the chaos and more which was unleashed on markets last autumn after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng revealed their budget and other moments of turmoil.

The institutions – which also include hedge funds, insurers and asset managers – will be asked to say how they would respond to a series of simulated shocks to the economy.

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
The tests will simulate market chaos seen under former prime minister Liz Truss (Daniel Leal/PA)

The scenario includes big swings over ten days in the amount that it costs the Government to borrow, a sharp increase in company borrowing costs as seen in March 2020, and a change in global yields comparable to anything seen this century.

It was designed to be a short, sharp shock, rather than a longer-term recession like some of the Bank’s other stress tests.

The Bank said that this is a “severe, but plausible” stress test of the participants. It is working with the Financial Conduct Authority and The Pensions Regulator and is in contact with authorities abroad.

It wants to find out how institutions would react and what impact their reactions might have on the market.

The participants will submit their responses in January, they will be handed a second round based on those responses in the second quarter of next year.

The Bank will publish a report by the end of next year, but it will not publish any information on individual firms.