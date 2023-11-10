Matheson urged to ‘do the right thing’ and pay up for iPad data roaming charges

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been urged to “do the right thing” and pay a bill of almost £11,000 he racked up for data roaming charges while using a parliamentary iPad on holiday.

Labour challenged Mr Matheson to “pay up himself” after it emerged the Scottish Parliament is to carry out a policy review which will consider if MSPs should be held “personally liable for costs where they have not acted in full accordance with IT office requirements”.

It comes after the now Health Secretary incurred a fee of £10,935.74 during his week-long visit to Morocco around Christmas last year.

Mr Matheson said he incurred the charges while using a Holyrood issued iPad for parliamentary business (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He has already told journalists that the bill was brought about by using “an outdated Sim card in an iPad that I had for constituency purposes”.

Mr Matheson insisted he was not aware that this had to be replaced, saying that “the cost built up as a result of that”.

He has said he will contribute £3,000 towards the bill from his expenses budget, with the rest paid by the Scottish Parliament.

But Labour called on him to pay for the “huge data bill” from his own pocket, rather than relying on the public purse.

Scottish deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The Scottish public are understandably looking on with bafflement at the scale of the Mr Matheson’s bill and his nonchalant attitude to such a serious situation.

“At a time of cost-of-living crisis, Mr Matheson’s flippant approach to this situation is deeply offensive to thousands of Scots.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie demanded the Health Secretary ‘pay up himself’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She added: “Mr Matheson was told repeatedly by the Parliament to replace his Sim. The responsibility for this lies with him.

“The time has come for Michael Matheson to do the right thing and pay up himself.

“Failure to do so will only further weaken public trust in this scandal-hit SNP government.”

On Thursday, Holyrood confirmed that Mr Matheson’s data charges were investigated by a “senior member of the Parliament’s IT office in January this year”.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said this confirmed that “Mr Matheson had not updated his iPad’s Sim card to the new provider as required, or notified the IT office before travelling, so that the appropriate roaming package could be applied”.

The spokesperson added: “At the conclusion of the investigation senior officials accepted Mr Matheson’s assurances that all costs incurred were for parliamentary purposes.”

However, Parliament senior management agreed in September that there should be a policy review of mobile data usage, with the spokesperson stating: “The policy review will include consideration of the potential for Members to be personally liable for costs where they have not acted in full accordance with IT office requirements.”

The review is due to be completed before the end of March 2024.

In addition to this, the spokesperson said the Parliament will shortly award a new mobile contract that will “enhance technical controls to ensure there is no repeat of these substantial data charges”.