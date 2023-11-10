Matheson urged to ‘do the right thing’ and pay up for iPad data roaming charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matheson urged to ‘do the right thing’ and pay up for iPad data roaming charges

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson is being urged to ‘do the right thing’ and pay the almost £11,000 billh e incurred in data roaming charges wghile using a parliamentary iPad on holiday in Morroco (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson is being urged to ‘do the right thing’ and pay the almost £11,000 billh e incurred in data roaming charges wghile using a parliamentary iPad on holiday in Morroco (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been urged to “do the right thing” and pay a bill of almost £11,000 he racked up for data roaming charges while using a parliamentary iPad on holiday.

Labour challenged Mr Matheson to “pay up himself” after it emerged the Scottish Parliament is to carry out a policy review which will consider if MSPs should be held “personally liable for costs where they have not acted in full accordance with IT office requirements”.

It comes after the now Health Secretary incurred a fee of £10,935.74 during his week-long visit to Morocco around Christmas last year.

Mr Matheson said he incurred the charges while using a Holyrood issued iPad for parliamentary business (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He has already told journalists that the bill was brought about by using “an outdated Sim card in an iPad that I had for constituency purposes”.

Mr Matheson insisted he was not aware that this had to be replaced, saying that “the cost built up as a result of that”.

He has said he will contribute £3,000 towards the bill from his expenses budget, with the rest paid by the Scottish Parliament.

But Labour called on him to pay for the “huge data bill” from his own pocket, rather than relying on the public purse.

Scottish deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The Scottish public are understandably looking on with bafflement at the scale of the Mr Matheson’s bill and his nonchalant attitude to such a serious situation.

“At a time of cost-of-living crisis, Mr Matheson’s flippant approach to this situation is deeply offensive to thousands of Scots.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie demanded the Health Secretary ‘pay up himself’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She added: “Mr Matheson was told repeatedly by the Parliament to replace his Sim. The responsibility for this lies with him.

“The time has come for Michael Matheson to do the right thing and pay up himself.

“Failure to do so will only further weaken public trust in this scandal-hit SNP government.”

On Thursday, Holyrood confirmed that Mr Matheson’s data charges were investigated by a “senior member of the Parliament’s IT office in January this year”.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said  this confirmed that “Mr Matheson had not updated his iPad’s Sim card to the new provider as required, or notified the IT office before travelling, so that the appropriate roaming package could be applied”.

The spokesperson added: “At the conclusion of the investigation senior officials accepted Mr Matheson’s assurances that all costs incurred were for parliamentary purposes.”

However, Parliament senior management agreed in September that there should be a policy review of mobile data usage, with the spokesperson stating: “The policy review will include consideration of the potential for Members to be personally liable for costs where they have not acted in full accordance with IT office requirements.”

The review is due to be completed before the end of March 2024.

In addition to this, the spokesperson said the Parliament will shortly award a new mobile contract that will “enhance technical controls to ensure there is no repeat of these substantial data charges”.