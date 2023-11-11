Michael Gove mobbed by pro-Palestinian protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Gove mobbed by pro-Palestinian protesters

By Press Association
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was mobbed by protesters in London (James Manning/PA)
Michael Gove was mobbed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Victoria station amid a day fraught with tensions over a rally and counter-protests held on Armistice Day.

Footage shared on social media showed the senior Cabinet minister flanked by a large police contingent trying to keep dozens of demonstrators away from him as he passed through the London railway station.

The flag-waving protesters crowding him were heard chanting “shame on you” as officers shouted at them to “get back”.

In another clip, the Levelling Up Secretary was seen walking down a London street as protesters followed him chanting the same slogan.

The scenes prompted other politicians to express solidarity with Mr Gove.

Dame Arlene Foster, former first minister of Northern Ireland, tweeted: “This is so disgraceful.

“Sending solidarity to @michaelgove and all those who seek to go about their private business on a Saturday afternoon but who are intimidated by thugs.”

Mr Gove’s office has been contacted for comment.

Dozens of counter-protesters were arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in the central London march – the biggest since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Some politicians – most notably Mr Gove’s Cabinet colleague Suella Braverman – had put pressure on police not to let the pro-Palestinian march go ahead on the day of remembrance.