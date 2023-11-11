PM condemns ‘wholly unacceptable’ actions of far-right and ‘Hamas sympathisers’

Rishi Sunak has condemned “violent, wholly unacceptable” actions by far-right groups and “Hamas sympathisers” on the pro-Palestinian march, saying “all criminality must be met with the full and swift force of the law”.

The Prime Minister said the ugly scenes in central London on Armistice Day “utterly disrespects” the spirit of remembrance.

He will meet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley in the coming days to hold him “accountable” for dealing with the disturbances.

It comes after dozens of counter-protesters were arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in a the biggest UK march since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7.

Mr Sunak said in a statement: “I condemn the violent, wholly unacceptable scenes we have seen today from the EDL (English Defence League) and associated groups and Hamas sympathisers attending the National March for Palestine.

“The despicable actions of a minority of people undermine those who have chosen to express their views peacefully.”

He said their actions do “not defend the honour of our Armed Forces, but utterly disrespects them”.

“That is true for EDL thugs attacking police officers and trespassing on the Cenotaph, and it is true for those singing antisemitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs and clothing on today’s protest.”

He said he would be meeting the Met chief, adding: “All criminality must be met with the full and swift force of the law. That is what I told the Met Police Commissioner on Wednesday, that is what they are accountable for and that is what I expect.