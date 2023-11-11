Met Police says fake audio of London mayor ‘not a crime’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Met Police says fake audio of London mayor ‘not a crime’

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during the City Hall Remembrance Day Service (PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during the City Hall Remembrance Day Service (PA)

The Metropolitan Police have said that fake audio clips of the Mayor of London dismissing Remembrance Day commemorations do not “constitute a criminal offence”.

One clip, believed to have been created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, which has been posted on TikTok, uses simulated audio which has Sadiq Khan saying: “I don’t give a flying shit about the Remembrance weekend.”

The second clip has the simulated Кhan stating his authority over the Met Police before suggesting that the Armistice Day commemorations be postponed.

The fake audio adds: “I know we have Armistice Day on Saturday but why should Londoners cancel the Palestinian march on Saturday?

“Why don’t they have Remembrance weekend next weekend? What’s happening in Gaza is much bigger than this weekend and it’s current.”

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that the force had looked into the fake footage but would be taking no further action.

He said: “We can confirm that we were made aware of a video featuring artificial audio of the Mayor. Specialist officers have reviewed this video and assessed that it does not constitute a criminal offence.

“Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing continue to review online content and material that is referred to us by members of the public.

“We will investigate and take enforcement actions where criminal offences are identified.”

The mayor posted on X, formerly Twitter: “While I hosted an interfaith Remembrance event with our armed forces at City Hall, the far-right were sharing deepfake audio about me.

“They may have new means, but their ends are the same – to divide our diverse communities.

“We must stand together – it’s what London does best.”