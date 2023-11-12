Labour to put plans for strengthened OBR to Commons vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour to put plans for strengthened OBR to Commons vote

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour is set to put its plans to strengthen the budget watchdog to a vote in Parliament in an effort to “prevent a repeat of Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget”, Rachel Reeves has said.

The measure would “bring security back to our economy” and stave off a re-run of “last year’s chaos”, according to the shadow chancellor.

She said if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak does not support the proposal, he will prove that he represents the “biggest risk” to the economy.

Labour will force a vote on Tuesday on an amendment it will table to the King’s Speech, criticising the Government for failing to introduce legislation to stop a repeat of the economic fallout from Ms Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion spree of unfunded tax cuts.

One of the reasons the markets were so spooked by their mini-budget was that the pair refused to publish the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) independent forecasts for the public finances alongside the plans.

Labour wants to amend the rules so the OBR would be able to independently publish the impact of any major fiscal event making permanent tax and spending changes.

The plans would allow for changes to be introduced without forecasts in the case of an emergency, but the OBR would be allowed to set a date to publish its work.

In an article in the Observer, Ms Reeves wrote: “A future Labour government will strengthen the Office for Budget Responsibility so any administration making significant, permanent tax and spending changes will be subject to an independent forecast of its impact.

“This will bring security back to our economy and prevent a re-run of last year’s chaos.

“Next week Labour will put those plans to a vote in Parliament. If Sunak wants to put country first, then he will show the strength to stand up to those in his party that crashed the economy and vote with us.

“If not, he will prove that all he can offer is more of the same and that the biggest risk to the economy is another five more years of the Conservatives.”