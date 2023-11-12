Police appeal after incidents at London train stations on Armistice Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Police appeal after incidents at London train stations on Armistice Day

By Press Association
British Transport Police want to speak to these people after a racially aggravated altercation at Waterloo Station on Saturday (British Transport Police/PA)
British Transport Police want to speak to these people after a racially aggravated altercation at Waterloo Station on Saturday (British Transport Police/PA)

Appeals have been launched to identify five people after footage circulated online of incidents at London train stations on Armistice Day.

British Transport Police released images of four men they want to speak to after what the force say was a racially aggravated altercation at Waterloo station on Saturday.

The force also released an image of a woman they want to speak to after an alleged antisemitic hate crime at Victoria station.

The 90-second video posted online of the incident at Waterloo station shows men swearing repeatedly, including shouting “terrorist f******” and “we were born in this country”.

British Transport Police wants to speak to this woman after an anti-semitic hate crime at Victoria Station on Saturday.
British Transport Police wants to speak to this woman after an antisemitic hate crime at Victoria Station on Saturday (British Transport Police/PA)

A separate video was shared on social media which shows an argument before one person appears to shout “death to all the Jews” at Victoria station.

It comes after dozens of counter-protesters were arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London on Saturday.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 217 of November 12.

And anyone who can identify the group of men is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 217 of November 12.

You can submit information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.