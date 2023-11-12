Michael Gove thanks police after he was mobbed by pro-Palestinian protesters

Michael Gove has thanked police for getting him “home safely” after he was mobbed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Victoria station.

The senior Cabinet minister said he was “very grateful for so many kind messages” after footage was posted on social media showing him flanked by a large police contingent trying to keep dozens of demonstrators away, as he passed through the London railway station.

It came on a day fraught with tensions over a rally and counter-protests held on Armistice Day.

The flag-waving protesters crowding him were heard chanting “shame on you” as officers shouted at them to “get back”.

I’m very grateful for so many kind messages in the last 24 hours. I’d like to thank the police for their exemplary work getting me home safely yesterday. — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) November 12, 2023

In another clip, the Levelling Up Secretary was seen walking down a London street as protesters followed him chanting the same slogan.

Michael Gove posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, saying: “I’m very grateful for so many kind messages in the last 24 hours.

“I’d like to thank the police for their exemplary work getting me home safely yesterday.”

Dozens of counter-protesters were arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in the central London march – the biggest since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Some politicians, most notably Mr Gove’s Cabinet colleague Home Secretary Suella Braverman, had put pressure on police not to let the pro-Palestinian march go ahead on the day of remembrance.