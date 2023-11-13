Minister says space industry ‘a force for good’ ahead of Germany trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister says space industry ‘a force for good’ ahead of Germany trip

By Press Association
Richard Lochhead is heading to Germany (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Richard Lochhead is heading to Germany (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A minister has said Scotland’s space industry is a “force for good” ahead of his visit to Germany for a tech expo.

Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead will be promoting the Scottish space sector alongside a delegation of 23 different organisations.

He will attend Bremen’s Space Tech Expo Europe, considered the continent’s leading space industry trade fair, during the three-day visit.

As well as companies involved in manufacturing satellites and rockets, Scotland hosts two sites which aim to become commercial spaceports.

Mr Lochhead said: “Scotland’s innovative scientists and engineers lead the way across the space industry; from designing, manufacturing and launching satellites to finding novel uses for the data generated which benefit our people and economy.

“The knowledge produced has never been more important – from tackling deforestation to predicting farms at risk of losing productivity – and we want to collaborate with international partners in this shared and urgent task of addressing climate change.

“Scotland was amongst the first to recognise the need for ethical practices in seizing new opportunities from the increasingly clear window on to our world supplied by satellites.

“Glasgow is the biggest manufacturer of small satellites outside the US and by publishing the first ever space sustainability road map we have set out how the sector can help achieve climate change targets.”

He added: “I am committed to promoting space as a force for good, in climate monitoring and minimising the environmental impact of manufacturing, launching and disposing of small satellites.”