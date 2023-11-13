Micheal Martin to travel to Israel and Palestine this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Micheal Martin to travel to Israel and Palestine this week

By Press Association
Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)
Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has announced he is to travel to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory later this week.

Micheal Martin, who is also foreign affairs minister, will also travel to Egypt as part of the visit.

Speaking at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels this morning, Mr Martin said: “The situation in the region is at a critical point, with a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and continued risks of regional escalation.

“I have been engaging intensively with regional counterparts since October 7 and will return to the region this week, following my visit in September, to continue that engagement.

“In Egypt, I hope to meet with foreign minister Sameh Shoukry and secretary general of the Arab League, Aboul Gheit.

“In Israel, I plan to see foreign minister Eli Cohen and hope also to visit the south of Israel and the communities that were devastated by the October 7 attacks.”

He said he is scheduled to meet foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki in the occupied Palestinian territory, adding he “hopes” to see Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I will be engaging in particular on the situation of Emily Hand, the eight-year old Irish-Israeli hostage, whose father Tom I will meet tomorrow in Dublin, as well as the situation of Irish citizens still in Gaza.”