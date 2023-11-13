Fifteenth housing minister since 2010 ousted in latest reshuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fifteenth housing minister since 2010 ousted in latest reshuffle

By Press Association
Rachel Maclean was the 15th housing minister in 13 years (UK Parliament/PA)
A housing minister has told of her disappointment at being sacked as she makes way for the 16th person to hold the role since 2010.

Conservative MP Rachel Maclean, ousted on Monday in the latest reshuffle, said she had been looking forward to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to the committee stage in Parliament on Tuesday.

Among her predecessors in the past 13 years were Grant Shapps (2010-12), Alok Sharma (2017-18) and Dominic Raab (2018).

Homeless charity Shelter said the “revolving door of housing ministers” indicates the Government’s “failure to grasp the scale and urgency of the housing emergency”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Maclean said: “I’ve been asked to step down from my role as housing minister.

“Disappointed and was looking forward to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to committee tomorrow and later the Leasehold and Freehold Bill.

“It has been a privilege to hold the position and I wish my successor well.”

Her party colleague, Kemi Badenoch, described her as an “excellent minister” who had been “always attentive to MPs and their constituents and got some very tricky legislation over the line”.

The Renters Reform Bill has been a long time coming for housing and homelessness charities who have called for it to be proceeded with urgently as renters face a challenging time amid high prices and a shortage of housing.

They said fulfilment of the pledge to ban section 21 no-fault evictions is key and must happen soon to protect renters, but the Government has said the abolition will not come in until reforms in the court system to ensure it is a fair process also for landlords.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “Rents are rocketing, evictions are soaring and homelessness is at a record high, yet we haven’t had a minister stay in the job long enough to get to grips with the problem.

“The 16th housing minister since 2010 has to hit the ground running and the first thing on their to-do list must be to pass a watertight Renters Reform Bill and scrap no-fault evictions.

“Time is of the essence for this Government to finally prioritise housing and push forward with the solutions that will end the housing emergency and improve people’s lives – including building decent social homes, fixing private renting and making it more affordable.”