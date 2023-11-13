Yousaf urged to sack NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde board amid homicide probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf urged to sack NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde board amid homicide probe

By Press Association
Milly Main, who died after contracting an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children, and her mother Kimberly Darroch (Kimberly Darroch/PA)
A failure to sack the leadership of Scotland’s largest health board would be allowing the “suspects to walk the crime scene” amid a corporate homicide investigation, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

First Minister Humza Yousaf faces fresh calls to remove the chief executives of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) after it is understood the health board was named as a suspect in the criminal investigation into the deaths of a number of patients at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

Among those affected was 10-year-old Milly Main, who died in 2017 after contracting an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children’s cancer ward on the campus of the QEUH in Glasgow.

In its update to affected families, the health board said there was no indication a “final view” had been formed by prosecutors.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar with Kimberly Darroch, whose daughter died after contracting an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a press conference on Monday, Milly’s mother Kimberly Darroch said she had been unable to “celebrate” her daughter’s life due to the ongoing trauma surrounding her death.

Speaking alongside Mr Sarwar in Glasgow, she made an emotional plea for the leadership to step aside, adding: “I don’t think you should be able to do the job you’re doing with this investigation ongoing. I think the Government should step in and either suspend or sack them.

“I’ve never been able to celebrate Milly’s life like I should be. Anytime I think of Milly I think of all of the pain that day caused and continues to cause.

“I would like this to come to an end sooner rather than later so that I can think of Milly and celebrate her life, the good times that we had, instead of right now. I feel that pain the day I lost her every single day because of all of this.”

Mr Sarwar urged the Scottish Government to “do the right thing” as he told journalists failing to take action would “embolden” the leadership.

Speaking to the PA news agency following the press conference, he said: “I urge Humza Yousaf and Michael Matheson, for once in your life on this issue, do the right thing.

“Don’t allow the suspects to walk the crime scene and give us fresh leadership in this health board. You have taken us backwards in this situation.

“Humza Yousaf when he became health secretary took us backwards. And he has a choice – he can continue to stay in reverse or he can actually show some leadership for a change and remove this failing health board leadership. That is the right and only decent thing to do.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the health board said: “Our sympathies remain with the families who have been affected by events at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Royal Hospital for Children.

“We have received a communication from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) about this update to the status of their ongoing inquiry.

“It should be made clear that this letter does not indicate that the COPFS have formed a final view.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.