Three arrested after ‘racially aggravated’ confrontation with protesters

By Press Association
Police officers take their positions by the Cenotaph in Whitehall ahead of the pro-Palestinian protest march in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Three men have been arrested after racist abuse was shouted at pro-Palestine protesters at Waterloo station.

British Transport Police said on Monday that the men were detained “in connection with a racially aggravated altercation” after the protest was dispersed at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

A 57-year old from Surbiton, south west London; a 61-year old from West Molesey, Surrey; and a 33-year old from Christchurch, Dorset were taken into custody.

The arrests come after 145 people were detained by the Metropolitan Police during heated scenes involving far-right and pro-Palestine protesters at the weekend.

Of these, 91, including a large number of far-right protesters in Pimlico, were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace and released once the imminent threat of harm had ended.

So far seven people have been charged been charged with offences including assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Nine police officers were injured as they prevented a violent crowd reaching the Cenotaph, in what was supposed to be a counter-protest as hundreds of thousands of people took part in a pro-ceasefire rally.

Police said that while the march did not see the sort of violence carried out by far-right groups, officers were investigating serious offences relating to antisemitism and hate crimes.

There were also clashes when pro-Palestine protesters gathered at Waterloo and Victoria stations.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove thanked police for getting him “home safely” after he was mobbed by demonstrators at Victoria.