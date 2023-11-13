Israel-Palestine conflict ‘prising people apart’ in UK, says Justin Welby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel-Palestine conflict ‘prising people apart’ in UK, says Justin Welby

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury was speaking at the General Synod (Geoff Crawford/Church of England/PA)
The conflict in the Middle East is “prising people apart” in the UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury said, as he insisted “hateful voices stoking prejudice” must be challenged and repeated his calls for a ceasefire in the region.

Justin Welby said civilian deaths and the “humanitarian catastrophe” as a result of Israel’s bombardment and siege of the Gaza Strip cannot be morally justified.

Addressing the Church of England’s General Synod on Monday, he said the “bloodshed must cease”.

He said it is “essential” people can say both that there is no equivalence between the Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians, and the right and duty of Israel to defend itself, and that is is also the case that there is no moral justification for the “devastating loss of civilian life” in Gaza.

He told the Synod, before a two-minute silent prayer was held for the Israelis and Palestinians: “I want to make clear that there is no equivalence between the atrocities of Hamas against Israeli civilians, and the right and duty of Israel to defend itself.

“I have emphasised that previously, and I do so again.

“But I also want to make clear that I do not believe the devastating loss of civilian life and humanitarian catastrophe resulting from Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza can be morally justified.

“I think we need to be able to say both these things – in fact, it is essential that we do.”

He said that, since a call for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” by himself and other Christian leaders during a visit to Jerusalem more than three weeks ago, “thousands more innocent men, women and children in Gaza have been killed”, while thousands of people in Israel “still mourn those killed on October 7, and hundreds of families still plead for the release of their loved ones”.

He added: “So I repeat that call again with renewed urgency and even more force. This bloodshed must cease, hostages must be released, and aid must reach those in Gaza in dire need.”

The situation there is having consequences at home too, he added.

“Here in the UK, the conflict in Israel and Palestine is prising people apart,” he said.

“Jewish people are experiencing the trauma of the biggest single loss of life in one day since the Shoah (Holocaust).

“They are a small global community and everyone knows someone killed or taken hostage on 7th October.

He said that, for Muslims, “the sight of so many Palestinian civilians being killed, the majority of whom are Muslim, cuts deeply into the ties of the family of Islam”.

He added that “while there are hateful voices stoking prejudice against anyone for any reason, we cannot stand by”, and called on people to “rebuke those who are spreading vile antisemitic propaganda, and harassing and attacking our Jewish neighbours” and “those who engage in hateful Islamophobic attacks and abuse against our Muslim neighbours”.

He said people “have a responsibility to both speak out against all such evils and to play our part in building bridges across communities”.