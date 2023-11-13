Scottish Government accused of trying to ‘bury’ offshore wind power figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government accused of trying to ‘bury’ offshore wind power figures

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has been accused of ‘trying to bury’ figures showing the country has just under 7% of Europe’s offshore wind capacity (Michal Wachucik/PA)
The Scottish Government has been accused of having “tried to bury” figures detailing Scotland’s offshore wind capacity, with Energy Secretary Neil Gray now being urged to make a statement to Holyrood.

After ministers had previously claimed Scotland had 25% of Europe’s capacity for offshore wind power, a pro-UK campaign group said figures from the Scottish Government show this to be much lower, at 6.8%

The group These Islands said the new figure had been “buried” in an annex to a letter sent to Edward Mountain, the convener of Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee back in September.

As a result, it claimed: “For over a decade, the Scottish Government was overstating Scotland’s share of Europe’s offshore wind potential by a factor of about four times.”

Adding there was “significant public interest” in the Scottish Government’s handling of statistics around renewable energy, These Islands said: “Neil Gray should now make a full statement on the updating of this statistic to the Scottish Parliament.”

The call comes after watchdogs at the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) said in December 2022 that the claim that Scotland has a quarter of Europe’s offshore wind potential was always “poorly constructed”, despite this having been used by senior figures in the Scottish Government, including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her former deputy first minister John Swinney.

Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater meanwhile acknowledged the figure was “outdated” in November of last year.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray was urged to make a statement to MSPs at Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)

These Islands claimed that “rather than simply updating the discredited 25% statistic on Scotland’s share of Europe’s offshore wind potential”, the Scottish Government had produced a “plethora of figures about renewable energy in Scotland” in the annex of the letter sent to Mr Mountain.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton meanwhile said that ministers had “repeatedly refused to tell the truth about their dodgy calculations”.

He added: “Now we know that they sought to hush up the actual figures when they were caught bang to rights.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton insisted this was an “indictment of the moral character of this Government”, adding: “Trust is an important currency and ministers are stony broke.”

He continued: “I’d love to say that this would encourage SNP ministers to turn over a new leaf, but I fully expect them to carry on spreading misinformation and trying to avoid owning up for as long as possible.”