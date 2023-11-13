Scottish Government accused of trying to ‘bury’ offshore wind power figures

The Scottish Government has been accused of having “tried to bury” figures detailing Scotland’s offshore wind capacity, with Energy Secretary Neil Gray now being urged to make a statement to Holyrood.

After ministers had previously claimed Scotland had 25% of Europe’s capacity for offshore wind power, a pro-UK campaign group said figures from the Scottish Government show this to be much lower, at 6.8%

The group These Islands said the new figure had been “buried” in an annex to a letter sent to Edward Mountain, the convener of Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee back in September.

For more than a decade, the SNP couldn’t stop talking about Scotland having 25% of Europe’s offshore wind potential. But it wasn’t true. After spending nearly a year coming up with an updated estimate, Scot Gov tried to bury the replacement figure: <6.8%https://t.co/MnAq9iPsno — These Islands (@These_Islands) November 13, 2023

As a result, it claimed: “For over a decade, the Scottish Government was overstating Scotland’s share of Europe’s offshore wind potential by a factor of about four times.”

Adding there was “significant public interest” in the Scottish Government’s handling of statistics around renewable energy, These Islands said: “Neil Gray should now make a full statement on the updating of this statistic to the Scottish Parliament.”

The call comes after watchdogs at the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) said in December 2022 that the claim that Scotland has a quarter of Europe’s offshore wind potential was always “poorly constructed”, despite this having been used by senior figures in the Scottish Government, including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her former deputy first minister John Swinney.

Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater meanwhile acknowledged the figure was “outdated” in November of last year.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray was urged to make a statement to MSPs at Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)

These Islands claimed that “rather than simply updating the discredited 25% statistic on Scotland’s share of Europe’s offshore wind potential”, the Scottish Government had produced a “plethora of figures about renewable energy in Scotland” in the annex of the letter sent to Mr Mountain.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton meanwhile said that ministers had “repeatedly refused to tell the truth about their dodgy calculations”.

He added: “Now we know that they sought to hush up the actual figures when they were caught bang to rights.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton insisted this was an “indictment of the moral character of this Government”, adding: “Trust is an important currency and ministers are stony broke.”

He continued: “I’d love to say that this would encourage SNP ministers to turn over a new leaf, but I fully expect them to carry on spreading misinformation and trying to avoid owning up for as long as possible.”