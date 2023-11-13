Revolving door of housing ministers an insult to renters, say campaign groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolving door of housing ministers an insult to renters, say campaign groups

By Press Association
The sacking of the 15th housing minister since 201 has been described as an insult to renters (Alamy/PA)
Sacking a housing minister who was the 15th to hold the role since 2010 has been branded “frankly shambolic” as part of the “revolving door of housing ministers”.

Conservative MP Rachel Maclean, ousted on Monday in the latest reshuffle, will make way for the 16th person to hold the role in the past 13 years – and the seventh in the past two years alone.

Housing and homelessness charities spoke of the need for “stability and consistency” in order to tackle what they described as a “crisis” in the sector amid a shortage of properties and high prices.

Her sacking comes just a day ahead of the Renters Reform Bill reaching a crucial stage in its passage through Parliament, with campaigners saying the timing shows a “shocking lack of respect for England’s 11 million private renters”.

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, said: “People at the sharp end of the housing and homelessness crisis need stability and consistency if we are ever going to tackle it for good.

“Crucially, this move cannot delay the Renters Reform Bill any further. No-fault evictions are the leading cause of homelessness in England and renters are battling increasing pressures from soaring rents and the cost-of-living crisis.

“We urgently need the ban on these brought in, otherwise more and more people will be forced unnecessarily into homelessness.”

Ms Maclean told of her disappointment, saying she had been looking forward to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to the committee stage in Parliament on Tuesday – when it will undergo line-by-line scrutiny of its contents.

The Bill has been a long time coming for campaign groups who have called for it to be proceeded with urgently as renters face a challenging time amid high prices and a shortage of housing.

They said fulfilment of the pledge to ban section 21 no-fault evictions is key and must happen soon to protect tenants, but the Government has said the abolition will not come in until reforms in the court system to ensure it is a fair process also for landlords.

Shelter said there had not been a minister “in the job long enough to get to grips with the problem” of “soaring” evictions and record high numbers of people in temporary accommodation.

Rachel Maclean said she was disappointed to lose her position as housing minister (UK Parliament/PA)
The charity’s chief executive Polly Neate described a “revolving door of housing ministers” which had proven “the Government’s failure to grasp the scale and urgency of the housing emergency”.

She said: “The 16th housing minister since 2010 has to hit the ground running and the first thing on their to-do list must be to pass a watertight Renters Reform Bill and scrap no-fault evictions.

“Time is of the essence for this Government to finally prioritise housing and push forward with the solutions that will end the housing emergency and improve people’s lives – including building decent social homes, fixing private renting and making it more affordable.”

Housing ministers since 2010
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Maclean said: “I’ve been asked to step down from my role as housing minister.

“Disappointed and was looking forward to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to committee tomorrow and later the Leasehold and Freehold Bill.

“It has been a privilege to hold the position and I wish my successor well.”

Her party colleague, Kemi Badenoch, described her as an “excellent minister” who had been “always attentive to MPs and their constituents and got some very tricky legislation over the line”.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove retweeted Ms Badenoch’s comments.

The Renters’ Reform Coalition (RRC) said Ms Maclean had attended their events and been “willing to engage with us – we wish her well for the future”.

The organisation’s campaign manager, Tom Darling, said: “It is frankly shambolic that we will now be on to our 16th housing minister since 2010, and incredibly nine just since the Government promised to end no-fault evictions.

“Now, just before the first day of the important committee stage, which involves poring over the detail of the Bill, she is sacked – it makes a mockery of Government and shows a shocking lack of respect for England’s 11 million private renters.

“Hopefully when we arrive for Bill Committee tomorrow morning there will be a minister there representing the Government.”

Ms Maclean’s predecessors were Grant Shapps (2010-12), Mark Prisk (2012-13), Kris Hopkins (2013-14), Brandon Lewis (2014-16), Gavin Barwell (2016-17), Alok Sharma (2017-18), Dominic Raab (2018), Kit Malthouse (2018-19), Esther McVey (2019-20), Chris Pincher (2020-22), Stuart Andrew (2022), Marcus Jones (2022), Lee Rowley (2022) and Lucy Frazer (2022-23).