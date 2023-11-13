Varadkar and Borne call for ‘renewed political process’ for Israel-Gaza peace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar and Borne call for ‘renewed political process’ for Israel-Gaza peace

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discussed international issues with French prime minister Elisabeth Borne (Norma Burke/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar and French prime minister Elisabeth Borne have called for a “renewed political process” to end the conflict in Gaza.

The leaders discussed energy co-operation and transport as well as current international issues during a bilateral meeting in Dublin.

Ms Borne’s visit coincides with the 225th anniversary of the Year of the French – L’annee des Francais – when forces of the French Republic sailed from La Rochelle to help the Irish rebellion for independence in 1798.

She was joined by several other French ministers who met their Irish counterparts.

Speaking to the media at a joint press conference following the bilateral meeting in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said: “We discussed the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We urgently need a ceasefire that can allow for supplies desperately needed and allow EU passport-holders – that want to – to leave safely.

Prime Minister of France visit to Ireland
French prime minister Elisabeth Borne (Norma Burke/PA)

“We also discussed the hostage situation. Hostages must be released immediately without precondition.

“Ultimately, peace will only be secured for Israel and for Palestine through a renewed political process leading to a two-state solution, both secure and both viable.

“Global and regional leaders need to put their full weight behind securing such an outcome and I welcome the leadership shown by (French President Emmanuel) Macron in recent weeks.

“The international community has neglected this conflict since 2008, and that has been a terrible mistake.”

Ms Borne said France is calling for a humanitarian pause in Gaza and “working towards a ceasefire”.

Speaking at joint press conference with Irish premier Mr Varadkar in Dublin, Ms Borne said: “We must do everything we can to ensure foreign aid can get into the Gaza Strip.

“The only path for peace is to relaunch a political process which will guarantee security for Israel and create a Palestinian state.

“This is a position we (France and Ireland) share.”