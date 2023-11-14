One in 10 parents and carers running out of money before end of month – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in 10 parents and carers running out of money before end of month – survey

By Press Association
Campaigners have called for an ‘urgent government plan to lift families out of poverty’ (Alamy/PA)
One in 10 parents and carers said they ran out of money before the end of the month, while more than half of young people said they worried about how much money their family had, according to a new survey from The Children’s Society.

The research, concerning the early part of this year, has been described as a “hard-hitting” report on the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on family life.

The Children’s Society’s 2023 household survey between May and June collected responses from a sample of over 2,000 children aged between 10 to 17 and their parent or carer, from across the UK.

The majority (82%) of parents and carers indicated that they were either “very” or “quite” concerned about the impact of the cost-of-living rises on their family and household over the next 12 months.

Asked how their household had managed financially between January and March, 9% of parents and carers said they had found it “very difficult”.

One in 10 (10%) parents and carers reported “always” running out of money before the end of the month in that period, while 14% ran out of money “most of the time”, the survey found.

When children, aged 10 to 17, were asked how worried they were about how much money their family had, 52% said they “sometimes” worried, while one in five (20%) said they “always” or “often” worried about it.

Mark Russell, chief executive of The Children’s Society, said: “Behind these statistics are real-life stories of families making difficult choices: between heating and eating, between essentials and debt.

“This hard-hitting report shows the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on family life, and the emotional and psychological toll on children across the land. We passionately believe that no child should lose sleep over their family’s finances.

“Every child deserves a good childhood and as we head into the winter, these findings should serve as a wake-up call – we need an urgent government plan to lift families out of poverty.”

The organisation is calling for more investment in social security for children, an essentials guarantee to ensure families can afford basic needs, free school meals expansion to children whose parents or carers receive Universal Credit and the Household Support Fund, which is running until March 2024, to be made permanent “as a safety net whenever families are faced with a financial crisis”.

Meanwhile, a separate report into young carers is calling for better help, stating that they face a “postcode lottery of support”.

An inquiry by an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) said some 15,000 children, including 3,000 aged five to nine-years-old, spent 50 hours or more a week looking after family members because of illness, disability or addiction.

The report called for the urgent introduction of a cross-government national carers strategy, as well as plans to improve early identification of young carers, better access to support and a reduction in the numbers of young people providing excessive levels of care.

Inquiry chair, Conservative MP Duncan Baker, said the report had seen evidence of “wildly uneven support” across the country.

He said: “It’s up to all of us to give these young people a better start in life so we also need local authorities, health providers, schools, employers, and regulators to join in and help young carers.”

On Tuesday, when the report was published, young carers were due to hand an open letter to Downing Street, demanding Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did more to help.

Carers Trust chief executive Kirsty McHugh said: “This damning report, supported by Carers Trust, should be a wake-up call that young carers are being horribly let down by the system.

“They are facing huge disadvantages when it comes to education, job prospects and well-being, all because they put their loved ones first. As the social care system struggles to cope with demand, these young people are having to fill the gaps.”