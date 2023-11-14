Papers react to Sunak’s reshuffle ‘gamble’ over return of Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Papers react to Sunak’s reshuffle ‘gamble’ over return of Cameron

By Press Association
Former prime minister David Cameron leaving Downing Street, after being appointed as Foreign Secretary in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ministerial reshuffle following the sacking of home secretary Suella Braverman (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
The Cabinet reshuffle which saw the return of former prime minister Lord David Cameron and the dismissal of Suella Braverman as home secretary has been labelled a risk and a gamble by the nation’s newspapers.

The balancing act Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has attempted between the different wings of the Conservative Party is assessed in various titles.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Sunak is “gambling with the Conservative Party’s very survival” with Sherelle Jacobs asking if he has made “the gamble of his career”.

“Has Sunak destroyed the careful balance of power upon which his position is based?” she asked.

“We’ll find out very soon whether Sunak has gambled with a full comprehension of the stakes. For now we can only gape slightly dumbfounded at British politics’ latest shock turn.”

Writing for the Telegraph, former Cabinet member Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg argues the former home secretary was sacked for “being right” and “for following Conservative policy and principles too loudly for the refined tastes and sensitivities of the Prime Minister”.

He said: “The sacking of Suella Braverman removes a champion of orthodox conservative policy that is popular in the country.

“Many Tories will view this reshuffle and feel that the Prime Minister does not want to deal with their concerns.”

Suella Braverman sacked
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former home secretary Suella Braverman (PA)

The Times argues that the appointment of Lord Cameron risks “playing into Labour’s hands” by confirming the Opposition’s assertion that Mr Sunak’s administration is “just the latest incarnation of 13 years of Tory government”.

It says Mrs Braverman “expected to be sacked” and felt she would be “better off outside the cabinet than within given the carnage that the Tories face over the next year”.

The risk of a confrontation with the right of the party, the paper said, could balance on the Supreme Court judgment on the Rwanda asylum policy.

“Sunak’s calculation as he reshapes his government is that he has the political strength to quash any rebellion from the right,” it said. “If the Rwanda decision goes against the government on Wednesday his mettle is likely to be tested.”

The paper adds the appointment of Esther McVey to an “anti-woke role” in the Cabinet was designed to keep hardliners on side.

The Daily Mail describes the reshuffle as “Rishi’s big throw of the dice” with Richard Littlejohn arguing that Mr Sunak has underscored “his own inherent weakness”.

“Out of ideas, out of touch with Tory voters and rapidly running out of road, it’s difficult to see what this bizarre last throw of the dice is supposed to achieve,” he said.

POLITICS Reshuffle
Cabinet reshuffle

The Daily Express says Mrs Braverman has been “liberated” to become the “people’s champion” while Sam Lister said the return of Mr Cameron has “dragged them back 10 years”.

“Sacking Suella Braverman and reviving the career of David Cameron has sent a message to the right of the party, and in particular those representing the Red Wall, that he has given up on them,” he said.

Kevin Maguire labels the reshuffle “pantomime politics” in the Daily Mirror, declaring that “Christmas is coming early for Keir Starmer and Labour” as Mr Sunak has “punctured his entire Downing Street change plan to present himself as a new, fresh leader”.

The Guardian calls it a “high-stakes reshuffle” with Pippa Crerar saying it has “fanned the flames of rebellion”.

“Cameron’s appointment indicates a determined strategic tilt from Sunak towards shoring up the blue wall, with polls showing that many voters in the Tory heartlands backed the prime minister because they thought he would be a Cameron mark two,” she wrote.

In The Sun, Harry Cole said Mr Cameron’s return on the same day as Mrs Braverman is sacked “is a big signal from the centre on the direction of travel No 10 now wants to go”.

Further afield, the New York Times echoes the view that Mr Sunak has taken a gamble with “another reset” and a “swerve to centre”.

It said he had “tried various gambits to address his party’s unpopularity with voters” but “none seem to have worked”.

“While bringing back Mr Cameron is a political gamble, Mr Sunak may have judged the risk worthwhile,” it said. “He has limited time to win back voters, or possibly even to limit the scale of a defeat in the looming election.

Le Monde asked if the appointment of the former prime minister was an attempt to “limit the discontent of Braverman’s many right-wing supporters, by making her firing less personal”.

It said while Mr Cameron “passes for a moderate Conservative” and is known on the international scene, “his legacy is controversial – to say the least”.

The Sydney Morning Herald describes his return as a “gamble with uncertain pay-off”, while The Australian says Mr Sunak’s call to one of his predecessors was “seen as desperate rather than inspired”.