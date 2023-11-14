More children receive full early learning and care entitlement, figures show

The number of children receiving the full 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare (ELC) entitlement has continued to increase year-on-year, figures show.

Figures published by the Scottish Government’s latest ELC delivery progress report showed 94,655 children were accessing funded placements in the week beginning September 11.

A breakdown of the data showed 98% – 93,091 children – were reported to be accessing more than 600 funded hours, while 90% – 85,051 – accessed the full 1,140 hours.

This proportion of children receiving the full entitlement has increased year-on-year, by 1.4 percentage points in between August 2021 and 2022 and a further 1.2 between August 2022 and September 2023.

Three and four-year-olds can access up to 1,140 hours of funded ELC per year, which is around 30 hours per week during term time.

Meanwhile, some two-year-olds are also eligible on a means-tested basis.

Compared to September 2022, the number of children accessing any amount of funded ELC has increased by 0.8% in the latest figures. However, there is also a 2% decrease in three and four-year-olds accessing ELC.

But there has been a 7% increase in the number of eligible two-year-olds taking up the offer.

Children’s minister Natalie Don said: “Since August 2021, all councils in Scotland have been offering 1,140 hours of high quality funded early learning and childcare to all eligible children.

“The continued high uptake of the Scottish Government’s expanded childcare provision is positive news – we know high quality early learning benefits children by supporting their development.

“Scotland’s fully-funded childcare package is the most generous anywhere in the UK – making an important contribution to household finances when many families are struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

“Importantly, this progressive policy also supports parents or carers into work, training or study.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to work closely with our partners both in local government and the wider sector to ensure our early learning and childcare offer continues to make a difference for children, parents and carers.”