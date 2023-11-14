Pledge to leave ‘no stone unturned’ in bid to return Emily Hand to her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pledge to leave ‘no stone unturned’ in bid to return Emily Hand to her family

By Press Association
Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin met Emily’s father Tom in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon (PA)
Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin met Emily’s father Tom in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon (PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has said the government will leave “no stone unturned” in their efforts to return an Irish-Israeli girl to her family.

Emily Hand, eight, was initially thought to be dead in the aftermath of the attack on Israeli citizens on October 7, but recent information indicates that she is now feared kidnapped to Gaza.

Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin met Emily’s father Tom in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

“Everyone in Ireland feels the deepest sympathy for Thomas and all the Hand family, given the horrific and traumatic ordeal they are currently experiencing,” he said.

Thomas and Natali Hand
Thomas and Natali Hand during a press conference for families of hostages feared taken in Gaza (Norma Burke/PA)

“Emily will turn nine on Friday… This brilliant and talented young girl needs to be returned to her family immediately.

“My department will leave no stone unturned in pursuing that outcome.”

He added: “We have been engaging intensively internationally through political, official and security channels in a bid to secure Emily’s safe return.

“Later this week, I will be raising Emily’s case in all appropriate meetings during my visit to Israel, Egypt and the occupied Palestinian territory.

“All our thoughts are with Emily and her family at this profoundly difficult time. All hostages in Gaza should be released immediately and unconditionally.”

Thomas Hand
Thomas Hand during a press conference at Israel’s embassy in Dublin (Norma Burke/PA)

Speaking on RTE Radio, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said it was important not to forget Emily’s case.

The Taoiseach said he met the Israeli ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich about Irish citizens who wished to leave Gaza and was told that it is not the case that Israel is refusing to let Irish citizens leave.

“I’m very conscious that we have citizens in Gaza, I’m very conscious that there’s a young Irish girl, nine years old this week, Emily Hand, who is being held by Hamas as a hostage in Gaza, let’s not forget her,” he told RTE Radio.

“Very conscious that we have 400 Irish troops on the Israeli border in Golan, in southern Lebanon. Their safety is paramount to me and in everything we do and say, we’re bearing all of those things very much in mind.”

He said that the situation in Gaza is “deteriorating rapidly”, and a ceasefire should be put in place and adhered to by all sides.

He said that Hamas cannot be blamed for violence in the West Bank, which he said was “significant” that it had been raised as an issue by British PM Rishi Sunak, an ally of Israel.

He said Ireland would not change its position in calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.