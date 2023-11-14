Red Arrows ‘subject to most intense scrutiny’ after damning report – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red Arrows ‘subject to most intense scrutiny’ after damning report – minister

By Press Association
The Red Arrows display team are best described as being in ‘special measures’, defence minister Andrew Murrison said (Pete Byrne/PA)
The Red Arrows are “subject to the most intense scrutiny” across all of the UK’s defence teams after a report found women were plied with alcohol, treated like property and harassed for sex, a Government minister said.

Defence minister Andrew Murrison told the defence committee on Tuesday that the display team had been “put on notice”, adding: “They are best described as being in special measures”.

A report published earlier this month found the campaign of bullying, sexual harassment and predatory behaviour was “widespread and normalised” in the squadron – with female personnel forced to form groups known as “shark watch” to protect themselves at social events.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, offered his “unreserved apologies” following the report’s release, and said he was “appalled” its findings.

Addressing the report’s conclusions, Mr Murrison told the committee: “The Red Arrows have been put on notice – there’s no question about that.

“I think they are best described as being in ‘special measures’ following this performance.

“Now, they are subject to the most intense scrutiny, I think, of any part of defence at the moment, and none of them can be under any misapprehension about what is expected of them.”

The minister for defence people, veterans and service families continued: “I’m comforted in the knowledge that there has been significant churn since this happened – so we have a fresher slate of people who now populate this organisation.”

“You will also know that RAF Scampton, their home, has now closed and they’ve gone elsewhere.

“And you’ll also be aware that there are ongoing climate assessments of this organisation to make sure that they are where we want them to be.

“No part of defence, including the Red Arrows, can expect special treatment despite their high profile, if they start to tarnish the good name of defence and give entirely the wrong impression to the to the public that they serve, and in particular, those who may be tempted to join the armed forces.”

Evidence of possible criminal behaviour was passed to the service police, but they were unable to gather sufficient evidence to begin prosecutions.

The non-statutory inquiry, launched in 2021, found examples dating back to 2017 of team members flashing their genitals, several extra-marital affairs and one case of criminal battery.

The report added that it was highly likely women had to deal with being hounded for sex, unwanted physical contact and derogatory comments about their appearance.