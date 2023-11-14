Sunak meets Metropolitan Police chief in wake of Armistice Day unrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak meets Metropolitan Police chief in wake of Armistice Day unrest

By Press Association
There have been suggestions that ministers could give police greater powers to tackle protests following the clashes over the weekend (PA)
There have been suggestions that ministers could give police greater powers to tackle protests following the clashes over the weekend (PA)

Rishi Sunak discussed the “ongoing challenge” facing the Metropolitan Police in his meeting with Sir Mark Rowley following last Saturday’s unrest near the Cenotaph and the pro-Palestinian demonstration, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister stressed the “vital importance” of pursuing both Hamas supporters and “those responsible for violent scenes” near the war memorial on Armistice Day in his talks with the Met commissioner, Number 10 said.

It comes a day after Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary, after she branded pro-Palestinian protesters “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting a rally go ahead on Saturday.

Mrs Braverman had also been blamed for stoking tensions after scenes of far-right violence towards officers on Saturday resulted in dozens of arrests.

No 10 said the powers available to officers to deal with protests would be kept under review to see if they need to be beefed up.

There have been suggestions that ministers could give police greater powers to tackle protests following the clashes over the weekend.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The public rightly expect that the full force of the law is used to bear down on some of the shocking scenes of criminality we saw over the weekend, whether it was EDL protesters or those seemingly supporting Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

Speaking after Mr Sunak’s meeting with Sir Mark, he said: “(The Prime Minister and Sir Mark) discussed the ongoing challenge of policing the marches and the need to ensure the Jewish community feels safe in light of the continued use of antisemitic chants and imagery.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Counter-protesters clashed with police in Parliament Square on Saturday (Jeff Moore/PA)

The official said the PM had asked Sir Mark to pass on his thanks to officers on the front line during the weekend, adding: “They have an extremely difficult job to do and he was grateful to them for doing it.”

He added: “It’s important that police have the powers they need to carry out their role and we will continue to keep that under review.”

The commissioner had come under pressure from politicians after several weeks of demonstrations for a ceasefire in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Saturday’s march coincided with Armistice Day and multiple Conservative MPs had urged organisers to cancel the demonstration, which Mr Sunak had branded “provocative and disrespectful”.

The Prime Minister had said that both far-right “thugs” and “those singing antisemitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs and clothing” must face “the full and swift force of the law” following Saturday’s unrest.

Sir Mark also met Mrs Braverman’s replacement, James Cleverly as the Home Office said the new Home Secretary will work with the force to “drive down crime”.

Downing Street did not deny an apparent change in tone within the Home Office since Mr Cleverly took over after the department shared a photo of the minister with Sir Mark, accompanied by the message that the force has the Government’s “backing” to keep the British public safe.

“I’ll leave it to you to decide how to interpret pictures issued by the Home Office,” the PM’s spokesman said.