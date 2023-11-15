Estates workers at NHS Tayside go on strike as industrial action extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Estates workers at NHS Tayside go on strike as industrial action extended

By Press Association
Estates workers in NHS Tayside are extending strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Estates workers in NHS Tayside are going on strike from Wednesday, as they extend their industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Unite says its members will now go on strike for three days each week, in addition to withdrawing weekend cover.

Earlier, the workers had agreed to strike for two days each week as they called for the implementation of national conditions for craft workers.

The dispute involves around 60 estates workers including electricians, joiners, and plumbers.

The extension of the strike days means they will not return to work until 8am on Monday.

NHS Tayside has earlier said the dispute affects only the estates department at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and there will be no impact on patient care.

The health board said it had already agreed to halt a staff restructure proposed earlier this year.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite has sought to resolve this dispute through negotiation and arbitration but NHS Tayside is refusing to listen to anyone but themselves.

“They have left our members with no option but to escalate their industrial action.

“Our members are determined to get what they deserve – fair and equal treatment – and Unite will continue to support our members all the way.”

NHS Tayside said it believed a dispute with Unite had been resolved in July, and was “disappointed” at industrial action at Ninewells Hospital.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We are extremely disappointed that Unite are escalating their industrial action. We have contingency arrangements in place. Throughout the strike action which has been running since the end of September, no clinical activity has been affected.

“We are dismayed at some of the statements made by Unite which are not reflective of what is happening in Ninewells or other parts of the NHS Tayside estate.

“The contingency arrangements means there have been no concerns relating to building environments across the NHS Tayside estate. There has been no widespread heating or hot water issues in any areas reported by clinical or estates teams. Any maintenance issues reported are being dealt with as normal.

“NHS Tayside has proactively contacted Unite throughout the dispute several times in the past week to continue discussions. Management met with staff last week in an open question and answer session in which many questions were raised and responded to in relation to the dispute.

“NHS Tayside remains committed to resolving the dispute and believes that there are still routes for resolution open to both parties.

“One of these routes to local resolution is the offer which has been made to both Unite and individual members of staff to bring concerns they have relating to their pay to their managers or other senior leaders with a commitment these will be fully investigated.”