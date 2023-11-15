How the inflation rate has changed for everyday items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the inflation rate has changed for everyday items

By Press Association
The rate of inflation slowed last month for many everyday groceries (Aaron Chown/PA)
The rate of inflation slowed last month for many everyday groceries (Aaron Chown/PA)

Inflation slowed for many goods and services last month, led by sharp drops in the cost of household energy, along with an easing in the rate for everyday groceries such as rice, pasta and soft drinks.

But not all items saw a slowdown, with inflation jumping for tea, olive oil, potatoes and others, official figures show.

The average price of gas was down year-on-year by 31% last month, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.7% in September, while electricity was down 15.6% compared with a rise of 6.7% in September.

Examples of a slowing of inflation include pasta and couscous, where the average price was up 9.1% in the year to October following a rise of 18.8% in the year to September; cheese and curd, up 9.7% in October compared with 13.4% in September; and air travel, up 7.9% compared with 14.9%.

Yoghurt, rice, pizza and quiche, frozen seafood and crisps all saw inflation at least three percentage points lower in October compared with September, according to the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Items where inflation accelerated in the year to October include olive oil (up 50.2% compared with a rise of 47.4% in September), tea (up 15.1% compared with 12.5% in September), bus and coach travel (up 8.8% compared with 6.7%), and children’s footwear (up 8.1% compared with 6.6%).

Here a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate has slowed, ranked by the size of the the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Two figures are listed for each product or service: the average rise in price in the 12 months to September, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to October.

Yoghurt: Sep 20.7%, Oct 10.9%
Pasta & couscous: Sep 18.8%, Oct 9.1%
Crisps: Sep 20.1%, Oct 11.4%
Passenger air travel: Sep 14.9%, Oct 7.9%
Furnishings fabrics and curtains: Sep 8.1%, Oct 2.8%
Low-fat milk: Sep 3.2%, Oct -1.8%
Frozen seafood: Sep 10.7%, Oct 5.8%
Rice: Sep 13.0%, Oct 9.0%
Cheese & curd: Sep 13.4%, Oct 9.7%
Butter: Sep -2.5%, Oct -6.1%
Pizza & quiche: Sep 8.1%, Oct 5.1%
Fresh or chilled fish: Sep 13.9%, Oct 11.3%
Second-hand cars: Sep -1.2%, Oct -3.6%
Poultry: Sep 8.5%, Oct 6.3%
Soft drinks: Sep 9.9%, Oct 7.7%
Children’s clothes: Sep 9.0%, Oct 6.9%
Pork: Sep 16.7%, Oct 14.7%
Ready-made meals: Sep 10.4%, Oct 8.6%
Men’s clothes: Sep 7.0%, Oct 5.6%
Men’s footwear: Sep 6.9%, Oct 5.5%
Women’s footwear: Sep 2.9%, Oct 1.7%
Household furniture: Sep 3.4%, Oct 2.2%
Eggs: Sep 18.1%, Oct 17.1%

Here are examples where the rate of inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Olive oil: Sep 47.4%, Oct 50.2%
Tea: Sep 12.5%, Oct 15.1%
Coffee: Sep 7.6%, Oct 9.5%
Coffee machines & tea makers: Sep 1.8%, Oct 3.4%
Children’s footwear: Sep 6.6%, Oct 8.1%
Fridges & freezers: Sep 2.0%, Oct 3.5%
Cinemas, theatres & concerts: Sep 3.3%, Oct 4.7%
Table linen & bathroom linen: Sep 1.2%, Oct 2.3%
Margarine & other vegetable fats: Sep 0.3%, Oct 1.3%
Potatoes: Sep 11.0%, Oct 12.0%
Chocolate: Sep 11.2%, Oct 11.8%
Bread: Sep 8.0%, Oct 8.5%
Passenger train travel: Sep 6.4%, Oct 6.9%

The average cost of petrol was down year-on-year by 5.2% in October, a smaller fall than the drop of 7.7% in September, reflecting a rise in prices last month.

It is a similar picture for diesel, where prices were down 11.8% in the year to October compared with a drop of 13.4% in the year to September.