Minister admits rail reform legislation ‘unlikely’ before general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister admits rail reform legislation ‘unlikely’ before general election

By Press Association
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has admitted it is ‘unlikely’ that legislation to overhaul Britain’s railways will be passed before the next general election (PA)
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has admitted it is ‘unlikely’ that legislation to overhaul Britain’s railways will be passed before the next general election (PA)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it is “unlikely” that legislation to overhaul Britain’s railways will be passed before the next general election.

The establishment of Great British Railways (GBR), first proposed in May 2021, was included in a draft Rail Reform Bill in last week’s King’s Speech.

But Mr Harper does not expect legislation to be passed during the current parliamentary session, ahead of a general election expected to take place next year.

The Cabinet minister told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee: “I think it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to proceed to full legislation this session.”

He said this is because “we’re not going to have time”, but also stressed the importance of the Bill being scrutinised.

Contributions from committee members and other relevant parties “will inevitably produce improvements” which will get the Bill “into as good a shape as possible” to ease its passage through Parliament, he said.

Tory MP Iain Stewart, who chairs the committee, put it to Mr Harper that the legislation is “fairly simple”, adding: “There has already been a consultation on it. What else are you hoping to achieve by further scrutiny?”

Mr Harper said: “Well, given the debate over it, I don’t think it is (simple).

“I think people’s views about it are not that straightforward.

“There’s still quite a bit of difference of opinion about what people are trying to achieve with the legislation and there are different views from different parts of the industry.”

Plans for GBR involve it carrying out functions such as awarding operating contracts to train companies and managing rail infrastructure.

Its creation was announced by then-transport secretary Grant Shapps in a White Paper in May 2021.

The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail was based on the recommendations of a review, carried out by former British Airways chief executive Keith Williams, established in September 2018.